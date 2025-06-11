Beach Boys Visionary Brian Wilson Dies at 82

Brian Wilson, a driving creative force behind the immensely influential pop band The Beach Boys, has died at 82.
The death of the singer and songwriter, who wrote some of the bands biggest hits, including “Good Vibrations” in 1967, was announced on Instagram by his family Wednesday.
“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” the family wrote. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”