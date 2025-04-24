Ben Affleck Explains Why His Kids Are His Toughest Critics

Ben Affleck’s kids don’t hold back their real opinions when they’re watching their dad’s movies, the star revealed.

“It’s a little scary because my kids, they all came” to the premiere of The Accountant 2, he said. “Kids, step-kids, the whole gang, and their friends. And I was excited that they wanted to come see it, but my kids—they’re very tough and they don’t censor their criticism,” Affleck said on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night.

Affleck shares Violet (19), Finn (16), and Sam (13) with ex Jennifer Garner and 17-year-old step-twins Max and Emme with ex Jennifer Lopez.

“I mean they’ll sit right next to me watching a movie, and just, while it’s happening, ‘This is terrible. This is terrible, why did you do this?’” he continued. “I mean, you could wait until it ended.”

But that wasn’t the case this time, he told Kimmel, since “They liked it.” He was admittedly surprised at the response, he said, recalling he asked, “What’s the catch?”

“I was like ‘What? You really liked it?’ And they were like ‘Yeah, it was good.’ And they were shocked,” he laughed. “As if like, I got so lucky, like this magical accident happened and something I did was OK.”

He didn’t have the same luck showing his kids Armageddon, however, the 1998 asteroid disaster movie he starred in with Bruce Willis and Billy Bob Thornton. “During COVID, all the kids were around the house and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s watch a movie,’” he said, thinking they would enjoy what was a major box office hit at the time.

“Almost immediately, it was like, ‘This is so stupid. Are you kidding me?’ My son was like, ‘It just doesn’t make sense,’” to which Affleck recalled telling him, “This is not a logic-based film. That is not one of the criteria we used making this.’” Affleck’s now infamous DVD-commentary for the film also poked fun at the film’s “logic stretches,” as he put it then.

As for bestie Matt Damon, Affleck joked to Kimmel that he doesn’t “remember a lot of kindness” in his reaction to Accountant 2. “I think he mentioned he watched it,” Affleck said, to which Kimmel quipped, “So self-centered.”