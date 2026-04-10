Ben Affleck Offers J.Lo One Last Massive Goodbye Gift

Ben Affleck still has a soft spot for his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, if his latest gesture is any indication.

According to TMZ, Affleck gifted the singer-actress his share of their $61 million marital home. The news comes as the former couple has been struggling to offload the Beverly Hills megaproperty.

Affleck and Lopez bought the 38,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion, complete with a 12-car garage, pickleball and basketball courts, a boxing ring, a pool, and five acres of land in May 2023—after a long house hunting search shortly after their highly publicized nuptials.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a high-profile relationship as the it couple of the early 2000s. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Affleck and Lopez for comment.

Since the couple called it quits and Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in 2024, after just two years of marriage, they have struggled to sell the property. Putting the love nest up for sale in July 2024, a month before Lopez filed, was the first concrete sign that things were not going well between the superstars. They listed the home for $68 million back then, according to TMZ, and significantly lowered the asking price to $52 million last September after having no luck finding a buyer.

TMZ obtained documents on Friday showing a “transfer of property among spouses” and found evidence that the exes had modified their property settlement agreements. According to its sources, the transfer in question was Affleck’s unknown share of the megaproperty, estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

The gesture finally cuts financial ties between the couple. While they were married, Affleck reportedly moved out of the home without Lopez’s knowledge while she was traveling. The actor bought a bachelor pad shortly after that news broke.

Lopez has been living in their former marital home, the site reports, while awaiting renovations on her own bachelorette pad.

Affleck reportedly moved out of the home without Lopez’s knowledge while she was traveling. Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The former couple has been vague about exactly what went wrong between them, following their initial engagement in 2002 and a seemingly kismet reunion 20 years later. When he finally expanded on the topic last March, Affleck told GQ, “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue,” behind the breakup.

“The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no: ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”

Affleck’s ex-wife, Jenifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 13, told Flaunt in February that it was hard being “in the middle” of her ex and J.Lo.