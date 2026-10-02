Ben Affleck Shares Major Love Life Update After J.Lo Divorce

Ben Affleck wants potential partners to know he is not currently “prioritizing” his love life.

The Oscar winner, 54, told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s just not a big priority in my life.”

The actor finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in 2025, after the singer-actress filed to end their marriage on its two-year anniversary. “There’s not a lot of room” for romance, Affleck continued. “I’m not running around… I know what my priorities are. You can’t have two things that are the most important in your life.”

His number one, he said, is his kids. “And then I have my work, which I love.” Affleck, who directed and stars alongside Scandal actress Kerry Washington in the upcoming Netflix film, Animals, added, “I’m where I’m at, and I’m great, and who knows what adventures life will bring. I’m open to it, but I’m not trying to chase anything.”

According to his three kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14—he’s not very good at romance, anyway.

Jennifer Lopez said that her split with Ben Affleck was "difficult." Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

“I give advice or try to talk to them like a parent, as you do… but what I’ve found is that now it’s not only one teenager rolling their eyes,” Affleck said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’ll kind of launch into something at the dinner table and now I catch them giving each other looks. And I realize I’m the caricature in this story. I see them be like, ‘Dad is saying this and that…’”

One area they’re not listening to their father in, Affleck revealed, is dating.

Affleck's now grown kids aren't putting much stock in their dad's love life. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

“My kids were talking at dinner, and they’ll talk about their friends and the drama and their relationships—and I have some lived experience, I think, that’s worth sharing… some lessons,” he added. “I said, ‘You know, well, the thing about that relationship there with that person…’ The 17-year-old just turns to me and goes, ‘Oh, like you’re the expert on relationships.’”

Affleck married Garner in 2005, and they finalized their split in 2018. His reunion with Lopez followed their 2002 engagement, which they followed through on 20 years later, in 2022, before divorcing two years later.

Affleck and Garner share three kids. Jeff Vespa/VF14/WireImage

The star also denied The View co-host Ana Navarro’s claim that she tried to set Affleck up with singer Shakira. “I hear s--t like that, honestly, first from people like you. I never heard that in my whole life,” Affleck said in response to Navarro’s comments. “People gossip. Stuff gets made up.”

He insisted, “I don’t get set up.”