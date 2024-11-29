If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The holiday season is upon us, and, like it or not, you’ve probably been tasked with the overwhelming job of gift-giving. After all, everyone on your list deserves a present that’s thoughtful and unique to them. If you’ve got pop culture-obsessed friends and family on your list this year, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find the best new launches, limited-edition holiday items and exciting collaborations from big celebrity names we all love.

For instance, if your best friend is a die-hard Friends fan, you’ll want to pick up some essentials from Courteney Cox’s beloved home goods line. Or if your mom or dad adore Dolly Parton, they won’t want to skip her cheeky new cookbook. And if someone you love lives and breathes Bravo, this festive Kathy Hilton PJ collab is a must.

Keep scrolling to shop our top eight pop culture gift ideas that are just too good to pass up this holiday season.

Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals - A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food Dolly Parton’s just-dropped cookbook is a no-brainer for lifelong Dolly fans and Southern food lovers alike. The bestseller comes courtesy of the singer and her sister, sharing Parton family-approved meals like Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs and their Family Favorite Meatloaf. The book also spills hosting tips for major holidays, 12-course menus, and fun tidbits like what is a “Dolly Dollop.” Buy At Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

Courteney Cox’s Homecourt Balsam Fireplace Kitchen Trio Courteney Cox’s home product line has been knocking it out of the park ever since it launched three years ago. The line, which features bestsellers like this kitchen trio (hand wash, dish soap, and a surface cleaner), rolls out seasonal scents like Balsam Fireplace with notes of fresh evergreen woods, warm juniper spice, and salted amber—perfect for the holidays. Buy At Homecourt $ 85

Kylie Cosmetics Advent Calendar Who doesn’t love an advent calendar? Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand just revealed this pretty pink 12 days of Christmas calendar, featuring some of the brand’s cult favorites like the powder blush stick and classic matte liquid lipstick. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, sister or a friend, any makeup lover will swoon for this Instagramable limited-edition gift. Buy At Kylie Cosmetics $ 199

Martha Stewart x Burlap & Barrel Pork & Poultry Seasoning Martha Stewart has done it again with this herb-forward poultry seasoning collaboration. This blend (made with sage, oregano, and a just touch of ginger and sea salt), is truly all you need to bring chicken, turkey, pork and root vegetable dishes to life. Pro tip: pick a few other spices from the site and bundle them all together for a complete and thoughtful gift set. Buy At Burlap & Barrel $ 44

Lili Reinhart’s Personal Day Clear Skin Support Skin Starter Kit ‘Riverdale’ Actress Lili Reinhart has struggled with acne her whole life and that’s where the inspiration for her new skincare line came from. If someone in your life needs a skincare overhaul, this starter set will do the job. It features a cleanser, gentle toner, and a hydrating moisturizer. All products have the key ingredient azelaic acid, a gentle yet effective exfoliant that Lili swears by. Buy At Personal Day $ 83

Beis The Carry-On Roller in ‘Wicked’ Green New luggage is always a welcome gift for anyone who travels. Enter the Beis x ‘Wicked’ collaboration. Trade in your loved one’s outdated roller bag for this Elphaba-inspired one, complete with a limited-edition green gradient coating. It has a durable shell, 360 wheels, and a cushioned handle, too—all the features you love from Shay Mitchell’s popular travel brand. Buy At Beis $ 258 Free Shipping

Printfresh Long PJ Set in PF x The Hiltons Christmas Poodle Party Holiday PJs are never a bad idea and this year you can cozy up in this fun Holiday Poodle Party print, designed in collaboration with ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton. These 100 percent organic cotton poplin jammies are buttery soft, and come in a handful of other festive designs, too. While you’re at it, why not get a pair for the whole family to match? Buy At Printfresh $ 158