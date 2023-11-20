13 Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Gift Ideas From Celebrity Brands

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Plenty of Hollywood’s finest have started their own businesses, from beauty brands to clothing labels, beverage companies, and everything in between. These business ventures are often met with skepticism because it can be hard to tell if your favorite celebs actually had a hand in developing the product. When you find a celebrity brand that exceeds expectations, it’s often a surprise, but there are quite a few celebrity-backed brands that hold their own regardless of their famous owners.

Unfortunately, figuring out which ones are worth supporting can be a game of trial and error—especially if you’re looking for a gift for a celebrity-obsessed giftee on your holiday shopping list. Fortunately, we’ve done the vetting for you: If you’re shopping for gifts from the best celebrity-owned brands this holiday season, we’ve narrowed down the most exceptional options below.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush There was a boom of liquid blush launches this year, but Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez’s Soft Pinch formula reigns supreme. The collection comprises 13 shades, nine of which have radiant finishes, and the remaining four apply matte. From Faith, a rich berry hue, to Lucky, a dewy hot pink, there’s a gorgeous flush for every beauty aesthetic. Buy At Sephora $ 23

Skims Cozy Knit Unisex Hoodie ICYDK, Skims is Kim Kardashian’s shapewear, underwear, and loungewear brand. It’s best known for its elevated, form-fitting basics (with waist-cinching technology that is out of this world) and inclusive size range (XXXS to 5X available), but for the holiday season, I’d lean into the brand’s cozy items, like this fuzzy unisex hoodie made from polyester and nylon. And if you’re feeling generous, you could pair the piece with matching pants, too. Buy At SKIMS $ 88

Rhode Skin The Rhode Kit For anyone looking to simplify their beauty routine or begin their skincare journey, I cannot recommend Rhode Skin enough. Hailey Bieber’s namesake brand checks all the boxes; the products are effective and on the affordable end of the skincare spectrum. The Rhode Kit includes four hero products that make up a four-step AM/PM regimen: The Glazing Milk (a skin prep essence), the Peptide Glazing Fluid (the secret gel serum behind Bieber’s glazed donut complexion), the Barrier Restore Cream (an antioxidant-rich, lightweight moisturizer), and the Peptide Lip Treatment in Unscented (a restorative balm for overnight or round-the-clock use). Buy At Rhode Skin $ 92

The Outset Mini Must-Haves Set Another celebrity skincare brand that blew me away was The Outset by Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster, a consciously clean label with effective formulas free of over 2,700 harmful ingredients often found in beauty products. For holiday 2023, The Outset is offering a mini must-haves kit that includes seven travel-sized best-sellers: the Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer, Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream (my favorite), Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil, and Purifying Blue Clay Mask. What’s more, the travel-friendly kit (which would make an excellent gift option for the avid jet-setter) also includes a quilted travel bag for easy stowing. Buy At The Outset $ 70

Beis The Weekender Actress Shay Mitchell launched her first business venture, Beis, back in 2018. The label is a line of influencer-approved stylish yet highly functional travel gear and accessories (think totes and luggage) that would make excellent gifts for frequent jet-setters or road-trippers. Buy At Béis $ 108 Free Shipping | Free Returns

GXVE Anaheim Shine Clean High-Performance Satin Lipstick If anyone knows how to formulate the perfect red lipstick, it’s Gwen Stefani. The performer’s signature is a ruby-red pout, so it’s not surprising that the best product from The Voice’s vocal coach’s makeup line is her satin lipstick—specifically the shades Original Recipe (true red) and Loara (orange-red). Buy At Sephora $ 26

Uncommon James Poppy Necklace Uncommon James was founded by Kristin Cavallari in 2017 and has become my favorite jewelry brand (celebrity-owned or not). The Poppy Necklace is my favorite piece from the line—I wear the silver one (no longer available) so often that my husband bought me the gold version, too—but I’d recommend virtually anything from the label. All of its pieces are well-made and sophisticated, ranging from everyday accessories to fine jewelry. Buy At Uncommon James $ 52

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Crayon Bundle There’s a reason Kylie Cosmetics took off the way it did—because the youngest Jenner’s products are actually really good. Although the brand initially became popular because of its lip kits, I’m going to make the case for gifting the Matte Lip Crayon Bundle this holiday season. Beauty lovers with an affinity for lip products are guaranteed to love this formula; the crayons are creamy, and though they’ll glide over lips, they’ll dry matte with plenty of color payoff. Buy At Kylie Cosmetics $ 97 Free Shipping

Guest In Residence Cozy Crew Gigi Hadid’s cashmere label, Guest in Residence, is not getting nearly as much attention as it should be. The brand and its founder are dedicated to producing high-quality cashmere pieces that, Hadid hopes, can be passed down from one generation to the next. Prices range from $95 to $745, so while the particular crew photographed here (one of Hadid’s recommendations for gifting this season) falls on the pricier end of the spectrum, there are more affordable options to consider as well. Buy At Guest in Residence $ 695 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Good American Denim Cargo Pants You’re getting what you pay for when you invest in a pair of denim from Khloe Kardashian’s brand, Good American. The pants are comfortable, and look as good as they feel. I chose to spotlight this cargo style, as cargos are having a moment for fall and winter this year, but you really can’t go wrong gifting any piece from the youngest Kardashian sister’s clothing label. In addition to quality jeans, the brand sells an array of ready-to-wear apparel, from faux leather items to blazers, jackets, coats, sweats, swimwear, and even maternity pieces. Buy At Good American $ 225 Free Shipping | Free Returns

HomeCourt Kitchen Trio HomeCourt is what founder Courteney Cox refers to as “homecare” or “beauty products for the home.” The brand sells an array of elevated cleaning products and home fragrances, like soaps, room fragrances, candles, and surface cleaners. You could purchase individual products and create your own set, but these kitchen trios are just so giftable. The set includes a surface cleaner, dish soap, and hand soap dressed in HomeCourt’s chic black packaging and comes in five fragrance options: Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, Cipres Mint, Cece, and Balsam Mint. Buy At HomeCourt $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Trio If you’re having trouble deciding which Fenty by Rihanna beauty product to gift a loved one this holiday season, the brand’s Gloss Bomb Trio is a must-have for any beauty lover’s lineup. As the early aughts continue to make their way back into our beauty routines, lip balm is bound to reign supreme, and the “Pour It Up” singer’s juicy formula is top shelf. The trio includes the shades Fenty Glow, Pink Dragonfly, and Glass Slipper Heat. Buy At Fenty Beauty $ 42

Henry Rose Create Your Own EDP + Body Cream Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose Fragrances offers non-toxic fine scents, body fragrances, and home fragrances free of parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, carcinogens, and endocrine disrupters. They are also cruelty-free, Cradle to Cradle certified, and EWG certified, so it’s a great gift for fragrance aficionados and clean beauty devotees alike. The Create Your Own EDP + Body Cream lets you customize your gift; simply choose any full-size fragrance and pair it with a mini body cream you think they’ll love most. Buy At Henry Rose $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

