Beyoncé Brings Daughters Onstage at First ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ Show

Beyoncé kicked off her “Cowboy Carter Tour” with the sweetest surprise guests: her two daughters.

The superstar brought out Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, during the first show of her country-inspired Cowboy Carter album tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Monday.

Although Blue Ivy was on stage for most of the singer’s three-hour show, this was Rumi Carter’s first time on the big stage with her mom.

The youngest daughter made her grand appearance during the song “Protector,” which features some of her vocals, holding her mom’s hand and waving at the crowd, a big grin on her face.

BEYONCÉ BLUE & RUMI ALL ON STAGE I AM WEEPING😭🥹

Blue Ivy is no stranger to the stage, having been her mom’s backup dancer during her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

She appeared throughout most of the three-hour show, dancing to iconic songs like “Deja Vu” and “America Has a Problem.”

Beyoncé ended the night by telling the audience how she has “the best fans in the world.”

“I love you so much,” she said. “We worked so hard to make this as perfect as we could for y’all. I hope y’all had fun.”

Rumi’s appearance comes a few weeks after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared a bizarre rant on X attacking Rumi and her twin brother, Sir Carter, calling them a slur.

In the now deleted post, he wrote in all caps: “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids they’re retarded no like literally.”

“And this is why artificial insemanation is such a blessing having retarded children is a choice,” he added.

Kanye West shares creepy tweet about Beyonce and Jay Z, deletes tweet after after few minutes

He later apologized for what he said in another deleted post from early April, saying “I’m sorry Jay Z.”

But in true Ye fashion, he followed his apology up with an even longer jab at the rapper, writing: “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s--t none of these rap n----s had my back.”

Ye apologized to Jay Z

Beyoncé is set to have four more performances at SoFi Stadium until May 9, and will wrap up her tour on July 26 in Las Vegas.

Her tour has been struggling with lackluster ticket sales, with TMZ reporting that the resale value of many tickets has dropped to as low as $20.

She also recently won her first Album of the Year Grammy in February after having received four times over the years.

She told the crowd how “it’s been many, many years,” and that she was “very honored” to have received the award.