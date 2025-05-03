Beyoncé Hit With a Cease-and-Desist Letter Over Tour Video

A visual interlude created for Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour has landed the singer in hot water with a Las Vegas entertainment company, Rolling Stone reported.

Sphere Entertainment Group, the owner of Sin City’s Sphere arena, reportedly served Beyoncé’s production company with a cease-and-desist letter to remove a depiction of the Sphere from her tour.

No one talking about why she picked up the sphere in vegas 🫠🥴 something gonna happen have mercy 🫨🫨 pic.twitter.com/wm97sKK1ef — 🌾🪕𐚁 ★ Beyoncé’s Banjo ★ 𐚁 🪕🌾 (@Beysbanjo) May 1, 2025

In the viral clip, Beyoncé struts across Las Vegas in cowboy gear and handles the Sphere like a basketball. The stunt sent rumors swirling that she could be taking up a residency at the Sphere arena.

“No one talking about why she picked up the sphere in vegas 🫠🥴 something gonna happen have mercy 🫨🫨” one commentator wrote on X.

However, Sphere Entertainment put the kibosh on any such sentiment. Billboard reported that the visual rubbed CEO Sphere Entertainment James Dolan the wrong way after he failed to negotiate a deal for Beyoncé to perform at the venue. Instead, she will take her Cowboy Carter tour to Allegiant Stadium this summer.

James Dolan, CEO of Sphere Entertainment, has reportedly sent Parkwood a cease and desist letter over the use of the Sphere in a COWBOY CARTER Tour interlude.#COWBOYCARTERTour pic.twitter.com/mcCuHZSoNW — COWBOY CARTER Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) May 2, 2025

“(Sphere Entertainment Group) is sure that multiple aspects of the interlude video, including other brands, clips and music, were duly cleared by the tour with rights permissions from the rights holders whose works were used in the video, as is common practice,” the company wrote in the letter. “SEG, however, was never asked, and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG’s Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized.”

Not missing a beat, Beyoncé’s fanbase, called the Beyhive, roasted the entertainment company online amid news of the cease-and-desist letter.

“Imagine being mad that you can’t get Beyoncé so you sue her company for picking up a sphere,” another commentator wrote on X. “EMBARRASSING!”