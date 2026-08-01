Bill Maher, 70, Finds Common Ground With Lindsey Graham

Bill Maher has bid farewell to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham by noting that he and the South Carolina Republican had something in common.

“I must say, on a personal note, looking for common ground with Lindsey, we both made it to 70 without getting married,” Maher quipped in the opening monologue for his weekly show, Real Time with Bill Maher.

Real Time took a summer hiatus for most of July, but returned Friday.

“While we were off, only a month, but lots of change in the Republican Party,” Maher began his monologue.

Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC), her husband Larry Nordone, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Eric Trump attend the funeral service for late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 28, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Lindsey Graham dropped dead, you know this. Mitch McConnell also died, but he still wanders the earth,” Maher quipped, addressing the prolonged absence of McConnell, 84, from the public eye following a medical emergency in his home in mid-June.

“But not Lindsey Graham, you know, look, say what you want about him, he had a funeral the other day, National Cathedral, world leaders showed up. It’s not often a senator gets that kind of a send-off.”

He then pointed out that neither of them had ever married.

“We took slightly different pathways, but we both made it to 70,” he added, to raucous laughter and applause. Graham was 71 when he died in July.

Maher, covering a lot of ground due to his July hiatus, also talked about the wildfires and immigration issues in Spain, dubbing the southern European country the “new California.”

But his sharpest attacks were reserved for President Donald Trump, who Maher ribbed for his primetime speech harping on his obsession that the 2020 election was rigged.

Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, who chose to not air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“While we were off, Trump gave a big speech, about the election. The 2020 election, really,” Maher said.

“Oh for f--k’s sake, you know, you f--ked a porn star and Melania didn’t hold this much of a grudge,” he riffed, alluding to Trump’s relationship with Stormy Daniels.

He then turned to the grossly unpopular Iran war, which is heading into its sixth month of conflict.

“Trump says please, keep it in perspective. It hasn’t taken nearly as long as Vietnam, or Korea, or getting home from Troy,” Maher continued.

“Have you seen The Odyssey, amazing... If you haven’t seen it, it’s about a serial adulterer who gets stuck in a war that takes forever. Trump calls it the feel-good movie of the summer," he added.