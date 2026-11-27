The comedian had dinner at the White House last month.

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Bill Maher revealed who he thinks is the best president of his lifetime—and it isn’t his frenemy, Donald Trump.

On the debut episode of Piers Morgan’s new online interview series, One on One, Maher lauded former President Barack Obama for becoming the United States’ first Black president and steering the country through the financial crisis he inherited when he took office in 2009.

Bill Maher got candid with Piers Morgan. One on One with Piers Morgan

“The first Black president of the United States, that’s a pretty hard thing to achieve, and a very important thing to have happen in this country,” Maher, 70, said. “It’s why I donated a million dollars to his re-election campaign.”

Invoking Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s heroic 2009 emergency landing on the Hudson River, Maher praised Obama’s ability to navigate a crisis.

“He also did an amazing job,” the comedian added. “How many people could have come in right at the moment when the economy was completely crashing and just Sullenberger-ed that plane with both engines on fire right onto the Hudson River.”

Maher said he made similar points to Trump during a recent dinner at the White House.

Maher also highlighted Obama's moderate immigration policy. Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard

“Obviously, he got mad at me afterward,” Maher said. “At one point, I don’t know how it came up, but I was, you know, I wasn’t just talking to him. There were a couple of other conservatives there, shall we say, and I said, you know, Obama, he droned a lot of Afghan weddings.”

“I said, you know, when you guys try to present him as some sort of far-left hippie, your racism is showing,” he continued.

When asked where Trump ranks in the “pantheon of American presidents,” Maher was considerably less effusive.

“Oh, come on,” the TV host said.

Trump frequently criticizes his predecessor, Obama. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Morgan insisted that Trump had staged an “amazing comeback” with his 2024 election win.

“Politically, it is the greatest comeback ever... He’s also lucky,” Maher replied. “He’s just lucky usually with everything.”

Maher has had a contentious relationship with Trump since before his first term. Despite regularly criticizing the president’s policies, the comedian has dined with Trump at the White House twice.

Maher's first visit to the White House was in 2025. Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard

After the latest gathering in October, which included musician Kid Rock and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, Trump called out Maher on Truth Social as a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER.”

“He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement—But that’s all gone,” he wrote in a 1,323-word rant.

Trump called Maher a "dumb sleazebag" in a Truth Social post. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The president went on to accuse Maher of being a “liar” and “major POTHEAD” who was “drunk” at the White House.

For his part, on his Club Random podcast, Maher claimed that Trump has “a reasonable grasp of reality and then... he loses it.”

“‘You’re my enemy,’ and then, ‘Please pass the peas.’ That’s as best as I can describe it,” Maher said.