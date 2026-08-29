Bill Maher’s Dolly Parton Tribute Takes a Crude Turn

Bill Maher is no stranger to an off joke. He makes a few of them in every monologue of his HBO late-night show Real Time with Bill Maher, but his wisecrack about Dolly Parton’s passing hasn’t gone down so well.

Maher opened his monologue Friday night by thanking the audience for being in a good mood.

“We did have a tough week,” he began, “Dolly Parton died, there was this terrible flooding in Nepal and I found out today that Canada has been treating me very badly.”

Flowers and other items in memory of Dolly Parton are left at the entry gate of Parton’s home following the passing of the country music icon, who died aged 80, in Brentwood, Tennessee, U.S., August 27, 2026. Seth Herald/REUTERS

After addressing the ongoing Iran war and complaining that he’d have to buy a new globe to accommodate Donald Trump’s new “Lake America,” Maher came back to Dolly Parton.

“All this is going on and all America could really talk about this week was how sad it was we lost Dolly Parton,” he said.

Then Maher began to list tributes to Parton that have been on display since she passed at 80 on Tuesday.

The Empire State Building is lit pink in tribute to Dolly Parton after the announcement of her death at age 80, in New York City, U.S., August 25, 2026. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

“You see everybody around the country, even around the world—London they’re doing things. The Santa Monica ferris wheel is lit up with hearts, the Empire State Building was put up in pink,” he said.

“The sphere in Las Vegas added a nipple,” he then quipped, a reference to Parton’s famously enhanced bust.

Parton’s appearance was an oft-remarked on element of her celebrity, and over the years Parton embraced the image the world imposed upon her, making jokes of her own about it.

In response to claims she had lip-synced at Glastonbury music festival in Britain in 2014 she said: “My boobs are fake, my hair’s fake, but what is real is my voice and my heart.”

Maher was subsequently criticized for the joke.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

On social media, Parton’s defenders were swift to pile on.

“Even Trump refused to be sh--ty about Dolly Parton in her passing it’s wild that Bill Maher would choose to be this much of a s--t bag about a beloved person on both sides of politics,” wrote one.

Variety called the joke the “lamest Dolly Parton tribute yet.”

But another commenter called it a “silly joke that Dolly would have laughed over.”

In 1977, she told Barbara Walters that she had given up on trying to stop people pigeonholing her because of her looks and had decided to embrace it.

“I know people make fun of me. All these years, people think the joke has been on me but it’s actually been on the public. I know exactly what I’m doing … I make more jokes about myself than anybody,” she said.