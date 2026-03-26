Bill O’Reilly Whines That Legendary ‘SNL’ Women ‘Hate’ Him

Bill O’Reilly knows Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are not his biggest fans—and he can’t seem to let it go.

The former Fox News host, 76, complained that the Saturday Night Live alums “hate” him during his appearance on Thursday’s episode of the Fly on the Wall podcast.

“Tina Fey hates me,” O’Reilly blurted out to hosts and SNL alums David Spade and Dana Carvey. “So does the blonde,” who he eventually recalled was Poehler, “hates me to the extent that it’s funny,” he went on.

“‘Oh boy,’” he imagined the comedians saying about him, “‘This is the worst, here he comes, the Neanderthal of all time, there he is.’”

O’Reilly, who was axed from Fox in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment, was a regular target for Fey on the show during her time on SNL. Long before O’Reilly was fired, Fey called him out on SNL’s October 11, 2004 episode, just after he settled a lawsuit over similar allegations outside of court.

O’Reilly was a regular target for Fey on SNL decades before he was axed from Fox in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Bill O’Reilly settled his sexual harassment suit out of court this week. This is what he had to say about it on Thursday’s O’Reilly Factor,” Fey said back then, rolling an old clip in which O’Reilly said he would “never speak” of the incident again. “But I will!” Fey said after the clip, “‘Cause I like the part about you wanting to rub falafel on that lady’s boobs. And, uh, the part about how you love vibrators. And the part about how you believed it when a prostitute told you you had a big penis. I love all those parts … and I’m gonna keep talkin’ about ’em. A lot.”

Spade told listeners that the notorious right-wing commentator and Trump bestie is “a very much a thinker and a doer, and he says he’s an independent.” Fly on the Wall/YouTube

During a “Weekend Update” segment with Poehler a few months later, Fey pulled O’Reilly’s card again. “Hey, Bill! Remember that time you used to call that lady who worked for you and tell her you wanted to rub some soap on her boobs? And then you told her you had a big penis? But if you really had a big penis, you wouldn’t have to tell people—they would just see that. Aw, man, remember when you did that? I do.”

The women have been top of mind for O’Reilly this month, despite the jabs being two decades old. Just two weeks earlier, he claimed he didn’t “care” that Fey and Poehler came after him in an op-ed for the Long Island Press.

“Liberal ladies like Amy Poehler and Tina Fey mocking the ‘patriarchy,’ terrible white men. Minority males are okay unless they are conservative. Then there is angst,” he wrote. “Essentially, I am a hard news guy who analyzes events using logic and facts. No weed in sight. Don’t care about grievance-dwelling by millionaire feminists.”

"I've been friends with Trump for 35 years," O'Reilly boasted on Thursday. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Later in the show, O’Reilly predicted that Trump would set his retaliatory sights on some other specific women on television.

“I‘ve been friends with Trump for 35 years, and he’s the only human being I know who can take more garbage than I can,” O’Reilly said, “It’s a Star Wars shield there.”

And yet, O’Reilly told the hosts that Trump’s first order of business, “if he were to become a dictator,” as Carvey had suggested, would be to jail female TV hosts. “First of all, The View ladies would be incarcerated,” O’Reilly said.