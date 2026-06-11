Bill Skarsgård Reveals Hollywood Joke Behind His Family Group Chat Name

Bill Skarsgård revealed that his family group chat is named after another famous Hollywood dynasty.

The It actor belongs to a family of well-known faces, headed by patriarch and Golden Globe winner Stellan Skarsgård. His brothers, Alexander, Gustaf, and Valter, are all actors, too.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Bill, 35, was asked by host Lara Spencer if the family has a group chat.

Gustaf Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, and Alexander Skarsgård. Variety/Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

“Yes, yes — it’s called ‘The Baldwins,’” Bill replied, laughing.

The name is a nod to the Baldwins, a family of Hollywood stars consisting of brothers Alec, William, Daniel, and Stephen.

“Are you serious?” Spencer asked the actor. He confirmed that the Skarsgård family chat does have this facetious title.

Daniel Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, and William Baldwin. Variety/MJ Photos/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

The Good Morning America host asked whether the famous family supports each other in their careers. “A lot more critique than help,” he joked, but added, “We’re all very supportive, and I think we’re all rooting for each other, as well.”

The brothers have lengthy and growing Hollywood resumes. Bill starred as the terrifying Pennywise in the It franchise, but also gained acclaim for his role in 2024’s Nosferatu. Alexander, 49, has held starring roles in otherwise star-studded TV shows such as Succession, True Blood, and Big Little Lies. Gustaf, 45, has appeared in blockbusters like Oppenheimer and Air, and also appeared as Floki in the History Channel series Vikings. Their brother, Valter, 30, is also an actor and has mainly appeared in Swedish productions.

Stellan Skarsgård is a father of eight. Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images

“We’re a very close family, and we’ve always been supportive of one another,” Gustaf told Schön! magazine in 2018.

Stellan, 74, is a father of eight. He was married to Swedish doctor, My, from 1975 until 2007. They share six children, including Alexander, Gustaf, Bill, and Valter. In 2009, the award-winning actor married screenwriter Megan Everett, with whom he has two children.

“I have a very good relationship with my kids,” the Mamma Mia actor told Vulture in October 2025. “I wouldn’t have spent 50 years with them otherwise.”