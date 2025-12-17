Billy Crystal Breaks Silence on Rob Reiner After Rushing to Murder Scene

Rob Reiner’s longtime friend and collaborator, Billy Crystal, 77, has broken his silence on Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s passing on Wednesday, days after visiting the Reiners’ home in the immediate aftermath of their murder.

Crystal and his wife, Janice, along with Larry David, 78, who was also seen at the Reiners’ Brentwood residence on Sunday, signed the statement, which they shared with The Associated Press, remembering Reiner as “not only a great comic actor,” but “a master storyteller.”

The statement continues, “There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary, he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”

Billy Crystal and other longtime friends of Rob Reiner remember the director “not only a great comic actor,” but “a master storyteller.” Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Reiner was also “a passionate, brave citizen who not only cared for this country he loved,” they add, “he did everything he could to make it better, and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner. Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens. They were a special force together—dynamic, unselfish, and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.”

Crystal first met Reiner in 1975 when he was cast as his best friend in the sitcom All in the Family. The actor would go on to appear in several of Reiner’s films, including smaller roles in 1984’s This Is Spinal Tap and 1987’s The Princess Bride, before starring as one half of the titular couple with Meg Ryan in 1989’s When Harry Met Sally...

In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Reiner admitted that he tried to cast Albert Brooks, Tom Hanks, Michael Keaton, and Richard Dreyfuss in that role before ultimately landing on his real-life best friend. “Not only did he nail it, but he contributed like crazy,” Reiner said of Crystal, attributing the most iconic line in the film—“I’ll have what she’s having”—to the actor.

Other stars who contributed to the statement include Albert and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan and Robin Zweibel, Lou Mirabal, Barry and Diana Levinson, Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith, and Marc Shaiman.

Both Reiner and his wife Michelle were discovered by the couple’s daughter, Romy, 28, with knife wounds on Sunday, Dec. 14. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Crystal and David were spotted separately at the Reiners’ home on Sunday, where a neighbor told ABC 7 Los Angeles that Crystal “looked like he was about to cry” while visiting. Both stars stayed briefly before leaving, according to TMZ.

Authorities apprehended the Reiners’ son Nick, 32, as a prime suspect in his parents’ murder. Both Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 70 were discovered with knife wounds by their daughter, Romy, 28, on Sunday, Dec. 14. Romy reportedly called Crystal and his wife shortly after.