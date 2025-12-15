Stars Spotted at Slain Hollywood Director’s Home

Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at Rob Reiner’s Los Angeles home shortly after news broke of the Hollywood director’s murder.

The shocked stars arrived separately on Sunday at the Reiners’ mansion in Brentwood after reports that Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, had been killed in their home, according to People.

Crystal, 77, had been friends with Reiner for at least half a century, appearing with him in the 1970s sitcom All In The Family before starring in some of his biggest movies as a director, including When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride. Crystal was reportedly seen leaving his friend’s house in tears.

David, 78, was also a longtime friend of Reiner’s, who appeared as himself in a celebrated episode of David’s HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal had been friends since the 1970s. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

The Reiners’ deaths were confirmed by a source to the Daily Beast, who said the couple had been found by their daughter, Romy. At around 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the home to provide medical aid. The source said that Reiner was dead on the scene and Michele died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. Both Reiner and his wife suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack, according to TMZ.

A neighbor told ABC 7 Los Angeles that Crystal “looked like he was about to cry” while visiting the home. Both David and Crystal stayed briefly at the home before departing.

People reported that the Reiners were killed by their son, Nick, 32, who is reportedly being questioned by police.

The police have not yet confirmed this account. In a news conference on Sunday night, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said the department was conducting a “death investigation” but would not release any information until the L.A. County coroner does. The police had not identified a suspect, Hamilton said, and no one is in custody. He said the police were at a preliminary stage of the investigation. “We’re going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation,” he said.

Rob Reiner was inspired to change the ending of 'When Harry Met Sally' after meeting his wife, Michele. Lester Cohen/Getty

Tributes for Reiner and Michele have poured in, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass mourning their deaths. “Jen and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner,” Newsom posted on X. Former President Barack Obama also released a statement, writing on X that he and his wife are “heartbroken” by the tragedy.

Reiner was also close friends with the comedian Larry David. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for NEON

“Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired,” Obama wrote.