‘Spinal Tap’ Director Rob Reiner and Wife Murdered at Los Angeles Home

Director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Reiner, 68, were murdered at their Los Angeles home, a source has confirmed to the Daily Beast. The source said the couple was found by their daughter Romy, that Rob was dead on the scene, and that Michele died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the family said in a statement.

The news comes after authorities confirmed that two victims matching the couple’s ages were found dead in their Brentwood mansion on Sunday. The Daily Beast has reached out to LAPD for more information.

According to TMZ, Reiner and his wife suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack. People is reporting that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, killed his parents.

Rob Reiner, wife Michele Singer and daughter Romy Reiner attend the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala And 30th Anniversary Screening Of "When Harry Met Sally" - Arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Reiner, the son of comedian Carl Reiner, got his show business start as “Meathead” on the immensely popular 1970s Norman Lear sitcom All in the Family. But he soon focused his attention on directing, making his feature debut with the cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984. Just this past year, he directed what would end up being his final film, Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues, 41 years after the original film premiered.

His work transcended genre, from the coming of age movie Stand by Me in 1986, to the fairy tale-inspired The Princess Bride in 1987, to the ultimate romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... in 1989, to the thriller Misery in 1990, which won Kathy Bates a Best Actress Oscar. After that came the celebrated Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson vehicle A Few Good Men in 1992 and Aaron Sorkin’s West Wing precursor The American President in 1995.

As an actor, he spent his later years primarily portraying himself on TV comedies like 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Simpsons, though he also had a memorable recurring role on the latest season of The Bear.

Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner discuss "Being Charlie" AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. Adela Loconte/WireImage

In 2015, Reiner directed the dramatic film Being Charlie, which was co-written by his son Nick and focused on the real-life story of Nick’s struggles with addiction. “It’s not my life,” Nick Reiner said of the film at the time, but “I went to a lot of these places, so I had a lot of these stories.”

In addition to Nick, Rob and Michele Reiner shared two children, Jake and Romy. Rob Reiner also had a daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his previous marriage to director Penny Marshall.

Rob Reiner met Michele, who was working as a photographer, while he was filming When Harry Met Sally... Just last year, he said in an interview that finding love helped lead to that film’s happy ending.

“It was going to be the two of them seeing each other after years, talking and then walking away from each other” Reiner revealed in 2024. “I met my wife Michele, who I’ve been married to now 35 years, I met her while we were making the film, and I changed the ending.”

Reiner became an outspoken political activist in his later years, speaking out against Donald Trump and what he viewed as a form of fascism similar to the Holocaust that killed members of his family.

Honorees Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner and producer Norman Lear attend the Carl and Rob Reiner Hand and Footprint Ceremony during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

“I’m trying to push back as best I can in ways that I know how, and hopefully we can preserve democracy because it’s a 250-year experiment that has, in fits and starts, improved itself,” Reiner told the Daily Beast in September. “This is the first time I’m seeing this thing that is so difficult to hold onto, that is so ephemeral, being destroyed in less than a year.”

“So I’m hoping we’ll survive this,” he added. “And if we do, it’s going to take a long time to rebuild the shining city on the hill, the beacon to the rest of the world.”

