Two People Found Dead at Iconic Hollywood Director’s Mansion

Two people have been found dead inside a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a man and woman were found deceased inside on Sunday afternoon, aged 78 and 68-years-old, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Neighbors said Reiner and his wife live in the home, and property records indicate they own the home.

Paramedics were called to the home at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department told USA Today. The names of the victims have not been released, and a cause of death has not been made available. The ages of the deceased match that of Reiner, who is 78, and his wife, Michele Singer, 68

Reiner married Michele in 1989 and they have three children together; Jake, Nick and Romy.

Rob Reiner discusses the story of "Spinal Tap" at 92NY on September 15, 2025 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Reiner directed classic films including This Is Spinal Tap, Misery, When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me and A Few Good Men.

His acting roles include Sleepless in Seattle, The First Wives Club and The Wolf of Wall Street.