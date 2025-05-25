Billy Joel‘s model x-wife Christie Brinkley has come out with words of support amid news of the “Piano Man” singer’s health battle.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Brinkley, 71, sent Joel, 76, “love and good wishes” a day after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition causing excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain ventricles.

“Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” she wrote alongside videos of her dancing at one of Joel’s concerts with daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, whom she shares with Peter Cook.

Joel and Brinkley were married in 1985 and had a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, together before their divorce 9 years later. Alexa Ray is now a singer-songwriter in her own right.

“I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh ..but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you’ve lead… you turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison,” Brinkley said.

Brinkley ended her post with an uplifting message, urging Joel to “please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white spotlight, you’re OUR piano man.”

She added, “And we’re always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you’re feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and an arena or two!”

Alexa Ray also shared her best wishes to Joel on Instagram, thanking everyone for “the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father’s health diagnosis.”

She wrote, “My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength.”

Fans have been speculating since February that Joel was experiencing health issues after a video surfaced showing him seemingly falling during a show in Connecticut.

Joel’s team announced in an Instagram post Friday that he would be cancelling all upcoming shows due to his recent diagnosis, which “has been exacerbated by recent performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.”

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” the singer said.

Instead, his team said he would be taking time off to focus on undergoing specific physical therapy.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage,” the statement added.