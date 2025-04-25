Billy Ray Cyrus has spoken out on his new relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley for the first time.

In an excerpt from an upcoming interview on The Ty Bentli Show published by People magazine Thursday, Cyrus spills on how he and Hurley met and began their relationship, which he described as “just been beautiful.”

The couple, who hard-launched their romance with an intimate Instagram post on Easter Sunday, met while working on the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, where Cyrus had immediate chemistry with the Austin Powers star.

“We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there,” the country singer said. “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

“The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different,” he continued.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer then explained that the two “didn’t speak for two years” after completing the film. It wasn’t until he was going through a dark time in his life that the pair reconnected, Cyrus said, adding that Hurley helped pull him out of his funk.

“I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you,” Cyrus said. “And in this moment... a friend reached out.”

Cyrus spoke out on his relationship with the Hurley for the first time in a new interview. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BMG

“So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh,” the musician continued.

Cyrus also sung his partner’s praises, describing the Bedazzled actress as “a great human being” and “impressively brilliant.”

“If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything,” he added. “It’s just been beautiful … It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.”

Hurley launched the couple's relationship in an Instagram post on Easter Sunday. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Prior to his relationship with Hurley, Cyrus was married to Australian singer Firerose. The pair finalized their divorce in May 2024.

The Hannah Montana actor was also previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, and welcomed five children with her: sons Trace and Braison, and daughters Noah, Brandi, and pop star Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.