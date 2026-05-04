Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Comes to Abrupt End

The lawsuit battle between This Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has finally ended—and not with the large spectacle of the expected May trial.

According to NBC News, Lively and Baldoni reached a settlement on Monday, just weeks before their May 18 trial date. The years-long battle, which began when Lively sued Baldoni, her This Ends With Us director and co-star, and alleged he’d launched a smear campaign against her following a disastrous press tour for the domestic violence awareness film in early August 2024. She also alleged sexual harassment during filming, which Baldoni has vehemently denied.

A judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's lawsuits against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and the New York Times. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership

Baldoni countersued the actress, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, and alleged that the couple used their Hollywood power and famous friends to try to intimidate him and take creative control of the film. The fight dragged on, dominating social media, as fans took sides. It intensified as text messages were leaked, allowing the public to view their private exchanges and judge for themselves.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively starred together "It Ends with Us" before the two became entangled in a massive legal battle. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And now the fight is over, a month after a judge dismissed many of Lively’s claims against Baldoni, which, in addition to harassment, included defamation and conspiracy. NBC reports that the parties reached an agreement at a court-ordered settlement conference, and that the terms were not made public.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the set of 'It Ends with Us' in January 2024. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The lawyers for both made a joint statement on Monday, telling NBC, “The end product—the movie It Ends With Us—is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors—and all survivors—is a goal that we stand behind.”

They added that they “acknowledged the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard,” and expressed hope the move would bring “closure” after the bitter showdown. “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment.”