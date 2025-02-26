Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trailers
Blake Lively Gets Revenge on Anna Kendrick in ‘Another Simple Favor’ Trailer
COLD-BLOODED
The new teaser is released as Lively’s legal battle against her former director heats up.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Updated
Feb. 26 2025
12:41PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 26 2025
12:10PM EST
Prime Studios
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
The Last Laugh
Oscars Legend Bruce Vilanch Tells All About Hardest Host to Work With
Matt Wilstein
Reviews
‘Beyond the Gates’: The First New Soap in 26 Years Is a Slap in the Face to Trump
Tim Teeman
Recaps
A Real Housewives ‘Tacky, Low, Classless’ Dinner Party for the Ages
Alec Karam
Recaps
The Massive ‘Paradise’ Twist Is Finally Revealed
Emma Fraser
Celebrity
Chris Pratt Can’t Keep Eyes Off Naked Brother-in-Law: ‘I Was Looking at That D***’
Kenneal Patterson