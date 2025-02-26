Trailerssee-this

Blake Lively Gets Revenge on Anna Kendrick in ‘Another Simple Favor’ Trailer

COLD-BLOODED

The new teaser is released as Lively’s legal battle against her former director heats up.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Blake Lively
Prime Studios
Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
The Last LaughOscars Legend Bruce Vilanch Tells All About Hardest Host to Work With
Matt Wilstein
Reviews‘Beyond the Gates’: The First New Soap in 26 Years Is a Slap in the Face to Trump
Tim Teeman
RecapsA Real Housewives ‘Tacky, Low, Classless’ Dinner Party for the Ages
Alec Karam
RecapsThe Massive ‘Paradise’ Twist Is Finally Revealed
Emma Fraser
CelebrityChris Pratt Can’t Keep Eyes Off Naked Brother-in-Law: ‘I Was Looking at That D***’
Kenneal Patterson