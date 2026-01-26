‘Blind Side’ Star, 41, on Life Support After Shock Collapse

Quinton Aaron, who starred as NFL star Michael Oher alongside Sandra Bullock in the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, is on life support but showing signs of improvement, TMZ reports.

On Friday, Aaron, 41, collapsed in his home and was rushed to the hospital. Aaron fell while climbing the stairs in his apartment after losing all feeling in his legs. The actor’s wife, Margarita, told TMZ that he initially thought he was sore from bad sleep, but only a few days later, he collapsed.

Sandra Bullock won the Best Actress Oscar in 2010 for her role opposite Quinton Aaron in “The Blind Side.” Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images

Now, Aaron is on life support, though the medical devices are not doing all the work. Four days into hospitalization, Margarita says Aaron is partially breathing on his own and improving steadily.

In an update on Monday, the organizer of the actor’s GoFundMe wrote that Aaron is awake and that some sensation is returning to his legs.

“Quinton has opened his eyes and has some feeling in his foot! He is still on life support and going through tests. We are looking at quite a recovery time and will need a wheelchair when he is released, while he goes through therapy to walk again. Thank you to all of you for your support and prayers,” the organizer wrote in an update.

Aaron has been diagnosed with a blood infection and is undergoing a series of tests to determine its source.

“Quinton is currently hospitalized and on life support due to a severe blood infection. This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones,” the fundraiser says in its description.

Aaron's family reports that four days after collapsing, some sensation has returned to his feet, and the actor is partially breathing on his own. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

His family seems optimistic he will make a full recovery.

“He’s showing a lot of improvement. We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered,” his wife told TMZ.

Thus far, Aaron’s fundraiser has received more than $10,000 dollars in donations, which will be put towards medical expenses and bills accumulated during the actor’s hospitalization.

Last year, Aaron faced a different medical scare. In March, Aaron was rushed to a medical facility after he coughed up blood and ran a fever. The doctors said the ailments were caused by a mixture of Type A flu pneumonia.