‘Blind Side’ Star, 41, Hospitalized After Collapsing
The actor who starred opposite Sandra Bullock in the 2009 hit movie The Blind Side was hospitalized after a fall, according to TMZ. A manager for Quinton Aaron, 41, told the outlet that he was walking up the stairs to his apartment last week when his legs suddenly froze, causing him to collapse. He has been hospitalized in Atlanta for three days now. A GoFundMe page reportedly states that Aaron is “on life support due to a severe blood infection,” but his manager told TMZ that he is in stable condition and is communicating with his family and team while receiving medical care. Doctors are still running tests to find out what caused his fall. Aaron’s representative thanked fans for the outpouring of support and well-wishes but noted that his family asked for privacy as he recovers. Aaron has overcome other medical issues in the past. In March last year, he was rushed to a medical facility in California after he developed a fever and coughed up blood, which his doctors believed was caused by Type A flu and pneumonia. In 2019, the actor also battled a severe upper respiratory infection. He showed off a stunning weight loss transformation last summer.