Bobby Sherman’s wife has revealed that the former teen idol’s body is “shutting down” as he battles Stage 4 kidney cancer.

In a phone interview with Fox News Digital Wednesday, Brigitte Poublon said Sherman is “terminally ill” and is now “at home with special care.”

“He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and…he’s just sleeping more and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everything’s shutting down,” she continued. “His last words from the hospital last night were, ‘Brig, I just want to go home.”

Brigitte Poublon (L) and singer Bobby Sherman attend the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation's 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation

Poublon also confirmed to Fox News Digital that Sherman’s cancer has “spread everywhere.”

On March 25, Poublon announced in a Facebook post that Sherman, 81, was battling cancer.

“As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances,” she wrote. “It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy. Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it.”

American pop star and teen idol Bobby Sherman performing, 1970s. Archive Photos/Getty Images

Sherman shot to fame after playing Jeremy Bolt on television series Here Come the Brides, which aired from 1968 to 1970. Along with starring in a handful of TV roles during that decade, Sherman was also widely loved for his music with tracks like “Little Woman,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” and “Julie, Do Ya Love Me” soaring to top hits.

He later stepped away from acting and music to pursue public service. According to the Los Angeles Times, Sherman was a volunteer paramedic, a technical reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, and a reserve deputy sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Bobby Sherman performs during the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation's 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation

“I think it’s important that Bobby realizes the impact he left on the world, the music he left behind, the TV series he left behind, but mostly, too, his love for caring about people, being a paramedic, a cop,” Poublon told Fox News Digital. “I want to have him realize how many people he really influenced, how he touched lives.”

The couple married in 2010.