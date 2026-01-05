Bowen Yang’s Co-Host Hints at Why He Had to Leave ‘SNL’ Now

After seven-and-a-half seasons, it was just his time.

Following SNL star Bowen Yang’s surprise departure from the sketch comedy show in late December, Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers, 35, discussed Yang’s acclaimed tenure at the show on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. “I know a lot of people are surprised, because they feel like he’s such a fixture [of the show],” Rogers said on Monday, “but [he had] seven-and-a-half years on the show, five Emmy nominations, countless memorable characters and sketches.”

“Then there was the opportunity for an episode with Ariana [Grande] and Cher,” explained Rogers as the pair watched footage of Yang’s emotional farewell. “What was he supposed to do? Stay after that?”

Bowen Yang’s final SNL episode was hosted by Ariana Grande with musical guest Cher. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Yang, 35, bid a tearful goodbye to SNL while embracing Wicked co-star Ariana Grande and music icon Cher in his final sketch. Yang played a JFK Delta One Lounge employee during their last shift, letting the comedy star offer a meta reflection on his multi-season career.

“I’m gonna miss everything about this place. The way it smells, the celebrities who would come through. You know, just last week, Josh O’Connor was here,” Yang said.

Rogers, who watched his co-host’s final SNL appearance from the bed of an Orlando hotel, has hosted the Las Culturistas podcast with Yang since before he joined SNL. “I could cry,” said Rogers when recounting the arduous auditioning process. “He screen tested for it several times, was a writer for a year before he went on the cast, and then really against all odds became the face of the show,” explained Rogers.

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang appeared at the Macy‘s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

After a series of departures from long-running SNL cast members ahead of Season 51’s premiere, Yang was poised to continue his career at SNL for much longer. “Even Lorne and I talked about it,” said Yang to People magazine in September. “He was like, ‘There’s more for you to do. I need you.’ And I have to honor that.”

Though Yang did not indicate in his December 20 Instagram post the reason for his departure, his rising star power seems to be a leading cause. With many of his on-air characters garnering widespread adoration for their over-the-top costumes, like the “Iceberg Who Sank the Titanic” or his beloved rendition of the pygmy hippo Moo Deng, Yang quickly propelled himself into the public spotlight. For his efforts, Yang received five Emmy nominations, one for writing and four as a supporting actor—the first SNL featured player to receive that honor.

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers hosted their Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

While the podcast he hosted with Rogers, “Las Culturistas,” was seeing new levels of viewership, Yang further increased his star power through his role as Pfannee in the blockbuster Wicked franchise. Now, Rogers and Yang are launching the second season of their Olympics-themed podcast Two Guys, Five Rings.