Brad Pitt Reveals Fellow A-Lister He Pretends to Be

Brad Pitt, 62, has revealed how he handles those moments when someone recognizes him but can’t figure out why.

Pitt, who was visiting Colorado to promote his new movie, Heart of the Beast, said in a screening that his Postmates delivery driver mentioned he recognized Pitt from somewhere. When the driver asked Pitt’s name, the actor responded: “Matt Damon.”

Matt Damon and Brad Pitt appear in a scene from the 2001 film ‘Oceans 11’ with cast members George Clooney, Don Cheadle, and Elliott Gould. 2001 - Warner Bros

Pitt and Damon became friends while filming the 2001 heist movie Ocean’s 11, and they’ve teased one another online and on press tours since. Pitt won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cliff Booth in 2020’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; Damon won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting in 1998, along with co-writer Ben Affleck.

The Pitt-Damon confusion isn’t new. During the World Cup Final match on July 19, Fox commentator John Strong misidentified Damon as Pitt, declaring to the packed New Jersey stadium, “Brad Pitt is also among the fans here,” while the camera hovered over Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon pose for cameras at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Red Carpet. Siegfried Anthony/Variety/Getty Images

​“Oh, it’s Matt Damon!” Strong said when he realized his mistake. “That’s Matt Damon. We’ve got a lot of glare in our monitors here.”

Heart of the Beast comes out in theaters on Sept. 25. Pitt plays former Army Special Forces officer James Belmont, who becomes stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his retired combat German Shepherd, Odin, after a plane crash.

During filming, Odin was number one on the call sheet.