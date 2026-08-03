Oscar Nominee, 51, Sparks Marriage Rumors with Age-Gap Girlfriend

Eagle-eyed fans believe Bradley Cooper, 51, and Gigi Hadid, 31, may have secretly tied the knot.

Cooper and Hadid were spotted in Paris wearing new matching bands on their left ring fingers. According to Page Six, the couple was seen sporting the rings on two occasions in the city of love on Monday. They’ve reportedly been dating since 2023.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spark marriage rumors after stepping out with rings https://t.co/EJ5jVgkIGd pic.twitter.com/PvcFNbeF4n — Page Six (@PageSix) August 3, 2026

In one instance, the pair was captured on video, smiling and walking in gym gear. Cooper stopped to sign some autographs as paparazzi and fans followed the famous pair.

Neither has confirmed speculation surrounding the sightings. The Daily Beast has reached out to their representatives for comment.

Cooper and Hadid were last seen publicly at the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 36, in New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 3. Paparazzi shots caught the couple leaving the venue together.

Gigi Hadid posted a sweet photo on Instagram leaning against her boyfriend’s shoulder. Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Hadid also included her beau in a social media post in mid-July, where she was seen taking a mirror selfie while leaning on his shoulder. Another image features Cooper standing in the sunlight. While unconfirmed, fans quickly noticed that the man in the photograph resembled Cooper, a 12-time Academy Award nominee.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were photographed leaving Madison Square Garden together on July 4, after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding party. Bing Guan/Reuters

The stars have otherwise been private about their relationship.

Cooper was previously dating supermodel Irina Shayk, 40. The former couple shares a 9-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Hadid was in a high-profile relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, 33. They continue to co-parent their 5-year-old daughter, Khai Hadid Malik.

A source told People in January 2025 that Cooper and Hadid’s respective daughters have met and “spend time together.”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have never attended a red carpet together, but they are often captured by the paparazzi. Pictured here in the East Village in New York City in September 2025. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Hadid opened up about the relationship in a March 2025 Vogue profile, making rare reflections on her partner of three years.

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” the supermodel said. She went on to say that her relationship is “very romantic and happy” and that Cooper gives her “encouragement, and, just, belief.”

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she added, “and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word,” she concluded.