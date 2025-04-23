‘Brady Bunch’ Star Says She ‘Almost Died’ in Set Accident

Brady Bunch star Susan Olsen, who portrayed Cindy Brady throughout the show’s five seasons and subsequent hit spinoffs, said she “almost died” on set in a freak accident. Olsen, 63, made the revelation while speaking to her former co-stars Christopher Knight and Barry Williams—who portrayed Peter Brady and Greg Brady, respectively—on their The Real Brady Bros podcast. Olsen explained that she “got injured” while getting made up for a scene. “On the Culver lot, they were shooting something—I would assume, in the girls’ bedroom—and I was getting body makeup on my legs. Was standing on a makeup chair and something from the catwalk, where they keep all the lights and everything, fell,” she said. “It hit the makeup man first, [bounced] off the body makeup woman, and hit me in the face.” According to Olsen, her resulting injuries were bad enough that they could still be seen in subsequent episodes and publicity photos, including during the wedding between mother and father Brady. “You can tell, if you look at the ceremony and you see the three girls on one side, if you were to zoom in really tight, you can see my face is quite swollen,” Olsen said. “I look different. You can even see it in some of the early publicity shots. You can tell my face is a little swollen.”

New York Post