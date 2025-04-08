Bravo Nepo Babies Are Now Getting Their Own Reality Show

Gen Z, messy drama, vocal fry—oh, my!

Bravo’s next big thing is here, and it’s ready to take on the mean streets of New York City.

On Tuesday, the reality television gods blessed the world by dropping the first trailer for Next Gen NYC, a show where the offspring of Bravo’s hottest stars (plus some up-and-coming social media darlings) come together to navigate life’s highs and lows while living in the Big Apple.

“I’m f----ing absolutely terrified,” Ariana Biermann, the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, says in the trailer as she gets onto the subway for what seems to be the first time.

Ah yes, public transport. It terrifies all.

Along with Ariana, the show stars Gia Giudice, Riley Burruss, and Brooks Marks, plus reality show newbies Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, and Charlie Zakkour.

The reaction from Bravo fans to the new series has been mixed.

Some people are absolutely living for the idea that the children of Bravo’s reality TV elite are finally getting their own show.

Meanwhile, others can’t help but roll their eyes about the whole thing, clearly not impressed with Gen Z’s nonsense.

if someone tried to force me to watch this show at gunpoint, i would literally ask them to just kill me instead https://t.co/tlKKVDawFM — satchel maloney (@satchelmaloney) April 8, 2025

opening a show about "taking on nyc" with being scared to take the subway is .... a choice! https://t.co/oTT8fRAuP1 — discourse & bravo (@bravo_discourse) April 8, 2025

my “reality TV’s days are numbered because zoomers are unwatchable” theory is getting stronger every day https://t.co/vtDcY0jk5A — mort crim’s chump of the week (@valrugs) April 8, 2025

Set to premiere on Jun. 3, Bravo’s Next Gen NYC is shaping up to be a hot mess of privilege, angst, and maybe even the occasional meltdown on the L train.