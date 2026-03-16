‘Bridesmaids’ Star Reveals the Shock Reason for Oscars Reunion Snub Rumors

The cast of Bridesmaids reunited for a hilarious stint at the Oscars last night, but one star was notably missing.

While Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Ellie Kemper took to the stage to present two awards, their castmate Wendi McLendon-Covey was absent, sparking speculation of a snub or cast-centric drama. McLendon-Covey put the rumors to rest by posting a statement on social media explaining her absence from Sunday night’s big show.

Wendi McLendon-Covey's Instagram post. Instagram/@wendimclendoncovey

“In response to some of the dms I’m getting: I had a neck lift last week because I’m tired of looking like a melting candle. So I had to skip the Academy Awards,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

“No drama. Everything is fine. 😘”

The ensemble cast of "Bridesmaids," a 2011 comedy that was both commercially and critically lauded. Suzanne Hanover / Universal Studios

Directed by Paul Feig and co-written by Wiig, Bridesmaids set a new standard for female-driven comedies. The film, both commercially and critically lauded, earned two nominations at the 84th Academy Awards, held in 2011. McCarthy was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, while Wiig and screenwriter Annie Mumolo were nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

The incomplete Bridesmaids reunion had fans asking about McLendon-Covey, even prompting a response from the film’s director.

"Bridesmaids" cast.

Feig, who just directed the box-office hit The Housemaid, also addressed the actress’s absence at the Oscars, telling Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet, “I just heard that she was not available. She might even be traveling, I’m not sure.”

“But we will miss her terribly, because I love Wendi,” he added.

Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Melissa McCarthy presented at the 98th Academy Awards, 15 years after their movie "Bridesmaids." Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

The rest of the Bridesmaids stars reunited 15 years after the iconic comedy was first released. The actresses presented the Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Sound, but had some fun in between handing out the accolades. Each of them read aloud notes “written” by famous faces in the audience, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Elle Fanning, and Stellan Skarsgård.

“Rose: Can you please stop looking at me? The eye contact is too much. I’m thinking of leaving. I’m very uncomfortable,” Byrne read from her note, alleging that it was written by DiCaprio.

Byrne was nominated for Best Actress for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The award was given to Hamnet‘s Jessie Buckley.