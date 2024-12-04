Britney Spears Has Ditched the U.S. and Moved to Mexico

Bye bye Britney.

The iconic pop star had some news to share on her 43rd birthday on Monday, posting a video on Instagram where she revealed that she’s moved to Mexico to get away from the paparazzi.

“It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me,” the “...Baby One More Time” singer shared. “They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it.”

Spears went on to note that although she knows she’s “not perfect,” the paparazzi’s treatment toward her has been “extremely mean and cruel.” And so? “That’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

In a separate video Britney posted the same day, Spears criticized the paparazzi again while claiming, “I’m turning 5 this year. I’m turning 5-years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.”

Spears’ Mexico move marked one of two important announcements made on her birthday, following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari in August 2023.

Although the couple settled their divorce in May, legal documents obtained by E! News reportedly confirmed that their marital status officially ended on Dec. 2, 2024.

In a July interview with the outlet, Asghari looked back on his relationship with Spears fondly recalling, “You learn so much from being in relationships in general.”

“I wish her the best,” he added. “She’s an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together.”