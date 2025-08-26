Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Responds to Claim Their Marriage Was a ‘Distraction’

Britney Spears’ third husband, Sam Asghari, has broken his silence on his ex-wife’s claim that their marriage felt “fake.”

“Our marriage was very real to me,” Asghari, 31, wrote in a statement his representative sent to People. “It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always,” the Iranian-American model added.

Spears, 43, had expressed in a Monday Instagram post that she felt that her marriage to Asghari “almost felt like a fake distraction” to help her “deal with” the time she spent separated from her two teenage sons. Spears has since deleted the caption to her Instagram post and has wiped all comments from the post.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The singer shares her sons, Jayden James, 18, and Sean Preston, 19, with her second husband, Kevin Federline, 47. The boys moved to Hawaii with their dad and his second wife, Victoria Prince, 42, during the summer of 2023.

In May 2024, People reported that Spears was finally allowed to speak with her sons over the phone.

Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2017. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in Aug. 2023, a little over a year after they married in June 2022. Page Six reports that the divorce was amicable and sealed with an “ironclad prenup.”

Spears met Asghari in 2016, on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video shoot. They started dating officially in 2017.

Asghari has spoken out in defense of Spears after she won the messy battle for her conservatorship in 2021. “The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife’s behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that’s why I don’t talk as much,” he said in a video he posted to his Instagram stories in 2023. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”

Celebrity Trainer Sam Asghari. E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In an interview with Page Six this June, Asghari said that his relationship with Spears helped boost his career because it “gave me that platform.” He said he was also motivated to prove himself worthy of Spears, as he felt he was looked down upon for working as a personal trainer and waiter when they met.