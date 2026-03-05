Britney Spears Rep Calls Her Actions ‘Completely Inexcusable’

Britney Spears’ representative didn’t beat around the bush when addressing the star’s arrest on suspicion of a DUI.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” the representative told People on Thursday. Spears, 44, was taken into custody in Ventura County at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to TMZ. She was processed at around 3 a.m. and released at around 6 a.m. The pop star is expected to face her charges on May 4, according to the site.

Spears was arrested on Wednesday night and released the following morning. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Spears’s rep also told People in their statement on Thursday, “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.” They added, “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

One course of action will be some “overdue” planning for Spears’s long-term well-being, they added, and some time with “her boys,” the two sons she shares with ex-husband and former backup dancer Kevin Federline—Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19.

Federline and Spears were married for three years before their contentious divorce and custody battle. Michael Caulfield/Michael Caulfield/WireImage for Sony BMG Music Entertainment

The Daily Mail reported that audio revealed the circumstances of Spears’s arrest in real time, with 911 dispatchers calling in “a black sedan, erratic braking, swerving, and driving with no tail light,” before she was stopped. Officers reportedly began pursuing her car at 8:13 p.m. and did not successfully pull her over until an hour later.

Spears’s arrest this week is not her first time having been caught behaving erratically behind the wheel, as the site obtained footage of the star in October, swerving her car into the wrong lane on the highway.

Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Barry King/FilmMagic

According to The California Post, Spears’s arrest was a long time coming, as authorities had been called to her home 14 times in the past two years. Many of the calls were well-being checks, while others were triggered by alarms and trespassings in progress, the circumstances of which remain unclear.

Federline released a tell-all book last year, in which he made several salacious allegations against his famous ex-wife.

In 2021, Spears won a long legal battle when an L.A. court terminated the 13-year-long conservatorship that had controlled her life and finances. Spears has celebrated her newfound freedom by posting racy dance videos to her Instagram account, which was terminated soon after her arrest on Wednesday.