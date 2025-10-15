Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Claims She Cheated With a Woman

Ego Nwodim is joining the lineup for The Comedy Series following her exit from Saturday Night Live. In September, Nwodim announced her departure from SNL after seven seasons. The tenured SNL star was one of five cast members who left ahead of season 51. “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” her caption read. The comedian’s upcoming performance at Lincoln Center in New York City will be part of The Comedy Series, which will also include new shows from comedians Vir Das, Jerrod Carmichael, and Sam Jay. The Comedy Series gives “a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth.” Nwodim has had an extensive comedic career, with roles in the Netflix film Little Brother and the Peacock series Poker Face. The performance will be held at The Claire Tow Theater in Lincoln Center from Nov. 19 through Nov. 23.
An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Tuesday evening after passengers and crew reported mysterious fumes that made several people feel sick. Flight 274 took off from LAX just before 5 p.m. local time and was bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Shortly after takeoff, several passengers complained they felt unwell prompting the pilots to turn the aircraft around. The pilots told air traffic control they also smelled and tasted something unusual and pulled on their oxygen masks, WABC-TV reported. The plane landed safely back at LAX, where seven passengers were evaluated by emergency crews. No one required hospitalization, authorities said. Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed the jet circling back before landing. American Airlines confirmed the incident, saying the plane “returned to LAX shortly after takeoff due to reports of an odor in the cabin.” The airline said the aircraft was removed from service for inspection and apologized for the “inconvenience” to passengers.
The screenwriter behind the classic 1971 adaptation of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory has slammed Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ visa program as the antithesis of everything the film represents. “It’s the anti-Willy Wonka,” Dave Seltzer, 85, told The Washington Post. “If Willy Wonka were asking $5 million to give someone a gold ticket, this movie wouldn’t have flown.” In the film, protagonist Charlie Bucket’s discovery of the golden ticket offers him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to escape a life of poverty—a stark contrast to the unattainable path to citizenship that Trump’s golden visa represents to the downtrodden. “It’s the realization of opportunity for a poor boy, for a boy whose family is suffering and who can’t catch a break,” Seltzer said of the golden ticket. “What it represented is what everyone hopes for: a break.” Branding expert Debbie Millman agreed with Setlzer’s analysis, telling the Post, “Both the brand of America and the brand of Trump are being merged into this symbolic gesture. The gold card reframes America as a luxury product, a gated community of privilege, rather than a frontier of possibility.”
A dead body has been discovered near Walt Disney World in Florida in what authorities are investigating as an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. Orange County Sheriffs responded late Tuesday after a call was received about a body located on property belonging to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, a hotel linked to the Magic Kingdom by monorail. The incident sparked immediate discussion online, with social media users on Reddit noting the death had impacted operations at the resort and that the monorail was closed as authorities responded. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. According to WKMG, data shows the call came into the sheriff’s office at 6:40 p.m. The station said the report concerned a body on North World Drive, which runs past the Contemporary Resort, Magic Kingdom, and Wilderness Lodge.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Claims She Cheated With a Woman
Kevin Federline’s new book claims that he caught Britney Spears cheating on him with a female dancer. Federline, 47, and Spears, 43, met at a Hollywood nightclub in 2004 and married that same year. During their three-year marriage, the couple had two sons: Sean Preston and Jayden James. Federline, previous backup dancer for Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake, is releasing a memoir, You Thought You Knew, which shares an excerpt detailing the alleged cheating incident. Federline wrote that after they arrived at their hotel room from a wild night out in Amsterdam, Spears told him “she’d be right back.” He claimed that after she had been gone for a while, he went “to check if everything was okay.” “There she was. Theresa was sitting on the edge of the bed. Britney stood between her legs, hands on her face, and they were (expletive) going at it. Full-on making out,” he said. While reflecting on the event, he said: “This wasn’t what I signed up for. So I got the hell out of there,” he said. “I wasn’t interested in a relationship that involved more than two people.” Though the couple’s relationship continued after the alleged cheating, Federline claimed the incident was just the start of their tumultuous relationship. Spears’ representatives told TMZ, “He and others are profiting off her … She detailed her journey in her memoir.” Federline’s memoir is set to be released on Oct. 21.
Three years after finalizing her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West, Kim Kardashian revealed that it’s been some time since the rapper contacted his kids. “It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, adding that their kids know he gets busy traveling, touring and living “all over the place.” Kardashian explained that the couple’s four children—North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6—live with her. “I raise the kids full time,” she said. “They live with me and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that and it goes in waves and phases.” She explained that every time West has asked to see his kids, she’s allowed it, slamming the speculation that she bars West from seeing their kids: “I’ve never once done that.” She even claimed that she “beg(s) them to go hang out.” However, she admitted that she might intervene in a visit if West were in the midst of a mental health crisis. Representatives for West did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Two hikers were mauled by a grizzly bear in British Columbia after stumbling across a mother and her cubs on a remote trail, wildlife officials have said. The pair was attacked on the Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake after encountering a grizzly mom and her two cubs, according to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service. “They were transported and treated at University Hospital of Northern BC,” the agency said in a statement. “Both hikers are in stable conditions and recovering in hospital.” Officials said the attack was defensive, not predatory. After reviewing the scene, the COS Predator Attack Team determined that “due to the location and nature of the incident, no action will be taken against the bears.” The trail has been closed since the attack, with new warning signs posted urging people to stay clear of the area. Authorities reminded the public to “make noise by talking, singing, or clapping” while hiking and to travel in groups, carry bear spray, and never run if confronted by a bear. “We’re wishing them a full and speedy recovery,” COS said of the injured hikers. The agency urged hikers to remain alert in backcountry areas where bear activity is common.
Doctors in New York have confirmed the first locally transmitted case of the chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne illness first identified in Tanzania. It is the first New York case where the mosquito bite happened in the state rather than abroad. The other 13 cases in the U.S. have been in Texas or Florida. New York recorded at least six cases of the virus contracted by individuals who had travelled internationally to regions where the virus was already prevalent. The latest case was believed to have been contracted by a 60-year-old woman from Hempstead, Long Island, who had not travelled abroad, suggesting the virus had been transmitted by an infected mosquito located somewhere in New York. Although the overall risk to the public is currently “very low,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald urged the public to take precautions against mosquito bites to prevent further transmission of the virus, which can not be transferred from person to person. First identified in the 1950s, Chikungunya can cause a host of debilitating symptoms, including fever, rashes, and severe joint pain that can persist for months or years.
Right-wing influencer Candace Owens has followed Kanye West in being refused entry to Australia after a court upheld a decision that her record failed a “character test” under local laws. In October 2024, Owens was rejected for a visa to conduct a speaking tour. She appealed to the country’s High Court, where judges Stephen Gageler, Michelle Gordon, and Robert Beech-Jones rejected her application. They said the implied freedom of political communication “is not a ‘personal right,’ is not unlimited and is not absolute,” reported Reuters. Justice James Edelman added in a separate ruling, “Ms Owens Farmer’s submissions should be emphatically rejected.” Owens was also ordered to pay the government’s legal costs. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, who had first rejected Owens’ application in October 2024, said the outcome was a “win for social cohesion,” citing concerns her comments toward Muslim, Black, Jewish, and LGBTQIA+ communities could “stir up” strife. Burke said her views were “extremist and inflammatory.” The court also noted her statements on Black Lives Matter, women, and COVID-19 vaccines. In July, Australia canceled U.S. rapper West’s visa, citing concerns that his May song “Heil Hitler” promoted Nazi ideology.
For the first time in two decades, American citizens do not hold one of the world’s 10 most powerful passports. The U.S. has slid to 12th place on the latest Henley Passport Index, tied with Malaysia, marking a dramatic fall from seventh last year, and from first place a decade ago. The ranking reflects the number of destinations travelers can enter without a visa. Henley & Partners, the London-based firm behind the index, stated that the shift aligns with a global change in mobility and soft power. “Nations that embrace openness and cooperation are surging ahead, while those resting on past privilege are being left behind,” said the firm’s chairman, Christian H. Kaelin. Singapore tops the 2025 list with visa-free access to 193 of 227 destinations, followed by South Korea and Japan. The drop comes amid President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, which have expanded to include tighter scrutiny of tourists, workers, and students. Some countries, including Brazil, have revoked visa-free entry for U.S. nationals, citing the United States’ lack of reciprocity. Analysts said the slide mirrors America’s shifting posture. “That isolationist mindset is now being reflected in America’s loss of passport power,” said Annie Pforzheimer of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.