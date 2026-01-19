Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence on Family Feud in Candid Statement

The son of one of the world’s most famous couples has made it clear he does not want to reconcile with his family in a scathing post that lays out all the drama.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Monday, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, accused his parents—fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham, 51, and former soccer player David Beckham, 50—of controlling press narratives and “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31.

Rumors of tension in the Beckham family have circulated since Brooklyn and Nicola’s April 2022 wedding, as the couple was rarely seen with the Beckhams. Both sides later unfollowed each other on social media.

In a series of Instagram stories, the oldest Beckham child said he does not want to "reconcile" with his family. @brooklynpeltzbeckham/ Instagram

On Monday, the Beckhams’ eldest son confirmed reports that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with his wife, detailing how Victoria canceled making his wife’s dress “at the eleventh hour,” called her oldest son “evil” over a seating arrangement that included his and his wife’s nannies at their table, and “danced very inappropriately” with him in front of guests at the time when a dance with Nicola was scheduled.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Beckhams for comment regarding their son’s statement.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Nicola—daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner—clarified that there was no feud with her mother-in-law over a dress, saying Victoria “didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it,” and that the real issue was the “atelier couldn’t do it.”

Brooklyn wrote about how his parents have tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

“I’ve never felt more humiliated in my entire life,” Brooklyn wrote about his wedding on Instagram. He went on to describe the various ways in which his family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” including instructing their eldest son to sign away the rights to his name before his wedding.

In August, the couple renewed their wedding vows without Brooklyn’s famous family present. The former model said it was done so the couple “could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness,” rather than the “anxiety and embarrassment” they allegedly experienced at their 2022 wedding.

The oldest son of one of the most famous couples has not been seen with his parents. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn, the oldest child of the Beckhams, also claimed that even his brothers, Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 23, “were sent to attack” him on social media. In December, Cruz came to his parents’ defense, writing that his “mum and dad would never unfollow their son,” after reports that they had unfollowed Brooklyn had circulated.

Neither David nor Victoria has addressed their feud with their son, and they have continued to share love on social media for all their children.

Brooklyn accused his family of trying to influence the press. Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

In a New Year’s Eve post, David shared a recap of 2025 featuring all his children except Brooklyn, but followed it with an Instagram story showing a photo of himself with his oldest son when he was young, writing, “I love you all so much.”

On Jan. 8, The Sun reported that Brooklyn had sent a legal notice to his parents, instructing them to contact him only through his lawyers and not tag him on social media.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety,” Brooklyn wrote at the end of his post, adding that he is “grateful” for the life he chose, which is a life away from his family and not “shaped by image, press, or manipulation.”