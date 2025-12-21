David and Victoria Beckham Take Feud With Son to Next Level

Beckham family tension has ratcheted up another notch with arguably one of the most serious contemporary slights: hitting the social media “unfollow” button.

None of the Beckham clan reportedly follows the sidelined Brooklyn Peltz Beckham or his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, on Instagram as their feud continues. In return, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola follows any of the famous family.

Brooklyn Beckham and wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, in 2024. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Brooklyn, 26, is a former model, budding chef, and the eldest child of the famous retired soccer player and the former Spice Girl. Brooklyn married actress Nicola, 30, in 2022, which seems to have ignited a period of strained family ties.

Romeo, 24, and Cruz, 21, are included in the online disconnection, although Harper, 14, is thought to have a close bond with Brooklyn and does not have an Instagram account to follow him on.

Rumors suggest that a clash between Victoria and Nicola during the couple’s opulent 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, is the source of the family rift. It has been reported that Victoria “hijacked” a planned dance between the new husband and wife at the wedding, leaving Nicola in tears.

The couple has since skipped several high-profile family gatherings, including both Victoria and David’s birthday parties, and neglected to note significant events like Victoria’s recent Netflix docuseries and David’s knighthood.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 4: Sir David Beckham poses with his wife Lady Victoria after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on November 4, 2025 in Windsor, England. Pool/Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

The Peltz Beckhams are currently in Miami, according to Nicola’s recent Instagram posts, where they are expected to spend the Christmas holiday with her family.

Nicola is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, and released her first film, Lola, about a cocaine-addicted stripper, in 2024.

The feud is reportedly “taking its toll” on the Beckham family, with both Cruz and David appearing to make online overtures to Brooklyn by sharing old family photos online.

Victoria recently shared a clip of the seasonal display at Brooklyn’s grandmother’s house featuring a row of stockings for the Beckham children, including Brooklyn.