Brooklyn Beckham Speaks Out Amid Rumored Family Rift

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham broke his silence on his rumored rift with parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things,” the Beckhams’ eldest child told Daily Mail on Wednesday, months after his parents did not make an appearance at his vow renewal with wife Nicola in August. “I have a very supportive wife,” he continued, “Me and her, we just do our thing. We just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish,” he added.

Beckham, 26, is the oldest of the Beckhams’ four kids, including Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham attend London Fashion Week. WWD/WWD via Getty Images

Brooklyn’s comments, in response to questions about reports that he has severed ties with his famous family, are his first since his vow renewal, which only Nicola’s parents appear to have attended.

The remarks also come after rumors of a rift were further fueled when Brooklyn did not join the chorus of birthday wishes for his brother Romeo’s birthday on Sept. 1.

Reports of a beef between the eldest Beckham child and his famous parents seemed to have begun after the younger couple’s 2022 wedding. Nicola told Variety that year that, despite reports she had refused to wear a wedding gown designed by her mother-in-law, “I was going to and I really wanted to. And then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Reports that Nicola was in tears after Victoria hijacked what was supposed to be a bride-and-groom dance at the wedding, after singer Marc Anthony introduced Victoria as “the most beautiful woman in the room,” deepened suspicions of trouble, particularly as Romeo has seemed to repeatedly miss family events. In addition to his parents’ lack of attendance at his vow renewal, Beckham also missed his father’s massive 50th birthday bash in March.

Though he declined to clarify the status of his relationship with his family, Beckham called reports about his personal life generally “rubbish.” In 2022, when the whispers first began, Brooklyn stated that “Everyone gets along.”