Victoria Beckham reportedly hijacked the first dance at her son’s wedding in 2022, causing the bride to “run from the room crying.”

The former Spice Girl allegedly pulled a stunt during the wedding between her son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz that ultimately “ruined” their Palm Beach ceremony, a source “close to the Peltz family” told People magazine.

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” the source told the outlet. “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up ... Victoria Beckham!’”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in 2022. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Peltz apparently “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why.”

Another insider claimed that the entire room fell into silence in shock. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock—you could hear a pin drop,” the source disclosed.

Representatives for Victoria and David Beckham did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

“It wasn’t appropriate,” a source said of the alleged wedding incident. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

People’s sources further divulged that the fashion designer allegedly began slow-dancing with her son after she was introduced on stage.

“It wasn’t appropriate,” one source said of the moment, claiming that everyone then saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”

“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why,” the source continued.

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham in 2024. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Another insider told People that the stunt has been part of a larger, ongoing rift between the couple and David and Victoria, claiming that the duo have been trying to “make peace” with the former soccer player and singer.

“They’ve tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again,” the insider told the outlet. “Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.’”

Tension has reportedly been brewing between Brooklyn (L) and his parents Victoria (C) and David Beckham (R). Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Rumors of a rift between Brooklyn and his parents have been circulating for months following the multihyphenate’s absence from his father’s 50th birthday celebrations in March.

The 26-year-old further fanned the flames in an Instagram post earlier this week, in which he wrote that he would “always choose” his wife.