Celebrity Nepo Baby’s Relationship with Parents Fully ‘Over’

Brooklyn Beckham’s relationship with his parents David and Victoria is “over,” according to sources speaking to The Mirror.

Family ties between the wannabe chef, 26, and his famous mom, 51, and dad, 50, were reportedly first strained in the run-up to his lavish 2022 wedding to socialite Nicola Peltz, 30. In the year since, things have gone from bad to worse, amid a torrent of reports of burned bridges, tension, and Brooklyn even snubbing his father’s 50th birthday in May.

“While things between him and his parents are over... Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents,” a source told The Mirror.

The Beckham family has historically presented as a close-knit unit. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Daily Mail reported that both his grandmothers reached out to Brooklyn over Christmas, but that David and Victoria’s lines of communication are severed.

Multiple outlets had earlier reported that Brooklyn had blocked them and their other sons, Romeo and Cruz, on social media in December. A post shared by David Beckham on New Year’s Eve post featured him and Brooklyn, both younger, hugging and smiling with the caption, “I love you all so much.”

David Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn did not publicly reply to his dad’s message.

He was noticeably absent from a montage David posted, which featured highlights from 2025, including his knighting by King Charles and Inter Miami’s 2025 Major League Soccer title celebration.

Speaking about the disappearance of Brooklyn from the footballer’s life, a separate source from David’s camp told The Mirror: “David has enjoyed an incredible year work-wise with his success in the States with his football team, and his knighthood. But this is a lingering sadness for him, and has undoubtedly overshadowed things. It’s all very upsetting.”

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have become estranged from his parents. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue

David and Victoria are reportedly eager to mend bridges with their son. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/^WireImage

Sources said the parents are “not expecting the situation to change” in 2026, and there is, the paper reported, “deep unease” about the narrative emerging from those close to Peltz.

The Mirror reports she believes she helped Brooklyn “see the emotional abuse and toxic behaviour within his family,” which friends of David and Victoria said in response was “deeply unpleasant and patently untrue.”

Peltz and Brooklyn, however, didn’t seem stressed by the feud on New Year’s Eve, featuring in several pictures as they watched 50 Cent perform at a nightclub in Florida.

“David and Victoria will never give up trying to secure a reconciliation between them and their son,” a source close to the couple told The Daily Mail. “Nothing will change that, and they live in hope. He will always be their son, and they are not going to stop putting on record their feelings.”

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for David, Victoria and Brooklyn for comment.