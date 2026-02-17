Bruce Springsteen Torches ‘Wannabe King’ Trump in Big Announcement

Bruce Springsteen is taking on Donald Trump and his “rogue government” on the American leg of his “Land of Hope and Dreams Tour,” the rocker announced on Tuesday.

Springsteen and his E Street Band are kicking off the 20-stop tour on March 31 at a pointed location: Minneapolis.

“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times,” Springsteen said in a statement announcing the tour. “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America—American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution, and our sacred American dream—all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Springsteen kicked off the first stop of his European tour in Manchester, England, last spring by blasting Trump’s administration as “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.”

Tuesday’s announcement of his U.S. leg comes just after the January release of his scathing political anthem “Streets of Minneapolis,” in which he sings about ICE’s killings of American citizens Alex Pretti and Renée Good. He also calls out Trump’s goons directly in the song when he sings of “Miller and Noem’s dirty lies,” and deems ICE the nation’s “occupier.”

Bruce Springsteen

The rock star is poised to spend the American tour ripping Trump just as brutally, the tour announcement promises, complete with a “NO KINGS” banner. Other stops besides Minneapolis include Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix, and more. Springsteen told his anti-Trump fans in his statement Tuesday, “Do not despair—the cavalry is coming!”