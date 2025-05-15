Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band began their Land of Hope & Dreams tour with forceful messages about the “treasonous” Trump administration.

In Manchester, England, Springsteen summoned the “righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times.”

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” he told the crowd before performing the tour’s namesake song.

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Springsteen, a vocal opponent of both Trump administrations who performed at a rally for Kamala Harris last year, had a similar message later in the show.

“The last check on power after the checks and balances of government have failed are the people, you and me,” he said. “It’s in the union of people around a common set of values now that’s all that stands between a democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, all we’ve got is each other.”

Springsteen performs during a campaign rally for Kamala Harris last October Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

Springsteen’s lengthiest comments on the Trump administration occurred before the 2002 track “My City of Ruins.”

“There’s some very weird, strange, and dangerous s--t going on out there right now. In America they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now,” he said.

“In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death,” he went on.

“In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society. They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom. They are defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands. They are removing residents off American streets and without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now.”

Springsteen continued: “A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government. They have no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American.”

“The America l’ve sung to you about for 50 years is real, and, regardless of its faults, is a great country with a great people,” he concluded. “So we’ll survive this moment. Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said. He said, “In this world there isn’t as much humanity as one would like, but there’s enough.’ Let’s pray.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band at Manchester's Co-op Live Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Springsteen and company haven’t had a tour date in the U.S. after the presidential election, as they wrapped up their North American leg with several shows in Canada in November.

After Wednesday’s show, the band is scheduled to make their way through Europe, ending in Milan in early July.