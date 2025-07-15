Bruno Mars Says He’s Almost Debt-Free After Foray Into K-Pop

Bruno Mars may need that 24-karat magic after he stoked rumors that he is in debt despite earning an estimated $90 million a year.

The “Treasure” singer appeared to joke about suggestions that he owes MGM $50 million due to a gambling debt after making a surprise appearance at a BLACKPINK concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

Mars, who joined to sing his hit 2024 song “APT.” with BLACKPINK singer Rosé, posted a video of the concert, with the caption, “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!🥳”

While MGM has denied the allegations that Mars’ nine-year residency at the casino is a result of debt peonage, Mars told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he wants to leave the door open for the rumor, sharing, “I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob.”

Maybe Mars, who gained recognition as a child for his impersonation of Elvis Presley, wants to follow in the footsteps of the King, who was pressured into a Las Vegas residency after his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, was in the red at the slots.

Bruno Mars has not publicly denied the allegations that he is millions of dollars in debt to the MGM Las Vegas casino he performs at because he reportedly likes adding to his “lore.” Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The “Treasure” singer is worth around $175 million, according to Finance Monthly, and makes $90 million a year from his Las Vegas residency, reports NewsNation. His K-pop song with Rosé, “APT” broke the record for the fastest K-pop song to reach one billion streams.

Fans flooded the comments for Mars’s Instagram post, pleased to find that the singer has a sense of humor, with MTV commenting: “THIS CAPTION.” Another user wrote, “almost🙏😭🤣.”