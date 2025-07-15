Bruno Mars Says He’s Almost Debt-Free After Foray Into K-Pop

Bruno Mars may need that 24-karat magic after he stoked rumors that he is in debt despite earning an estimated $90 million a year.
The “Treasure” singer appeared to joke about suggestions that he owes MGM $50 million due to a gambling debt after making a surprise appearance at a BLACKPINK concert in Los Angeles on Monday.
Mars, who joined to sing his hit 2024 song “APT.” with BLACKPINK singer Rosé, posted a video of the concert, with the caption, “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!🥳”
While MGM has denied the allegations that Mars’ nine-year residency at the casino is a result of debt peonage, Mars told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he wants to leave the door open for the rumor, sharing, “I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob.”
Maybe Mars, who gained recognition as a child for his impersonation of Elvis Presley, wants to follow in the footsteps of the King, who was pressured into a Las Vegas residency after his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, was in the red at the slots.
The “Treasure” singer is worth around $175 million, according to Finance Monthly, and makes $90 million a year from his Las Vegas residency, reports NewsNation. His K-pop song with Rosé, “APT” broke the record for the fastest K-pop song to reach one billion streams.
Fans flooded the comments for Mars’s Instagram post, pleased to find that the singer has a sense of humor, with MTV commenting: “THIS CAPTION.” Another user wrote, “almost🙏😭🤣.”
With or without debt, it seems like Mars’ fans think he’s amazing just the way he is.