Bryan Cranston Ribs ‘Pluribus’ Star Over 11-Year Engagement

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston playfully grilled his Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn about her extended engagement.

The stars appeared on the latest episode of CNN and Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series on Tuesday. Cranston kicked things off by pointing out that he and Seehorn were “both happily married.” While Seehorn agreed that she was happily partnered, she clarified that she and producer and realtor Graham Larson have been “engaged for 11 years.”

Seehorn joined Cranston for CNN and Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

“So you’re not quite sure if it’s gonna happen?” Cranston joked, to which Seehorn quipped, “We’re sort of just working it out.” Ultimately, she said, growing serious, “No, it’s literally—the planning... gives me hives.”

Seehorn, 54, played Kim Wexler in the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, but Cranston’s Walter White, who made a cameo in that show, never actually shared the screen with her character.

Seehorn played Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul.” Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Cranston, 70, has been married to actress Robin Dearden, 72, with whom he shares one daughter, The Pitt star Taylor Dearden, 33. Cranston laughed as Seehorn told him that she and Larson had been together for 13 years in total, while letting their engagement drag on for over a decade without tying the knot. “I find that funny,” he said.

“So what’s holding that up?” Cranston prodded. “Is it like, ‘Do we really need to do this? Do need a paper…’”

Cranston shares one daughter, "The Pitt" star Taylor Dearden, 33, with his wife Robin Dearden. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“No, I mean I do. He’s been married before, so he doesn’t need a big wedding. I would just like a small celebration though, like with friends, but I…” she continued before trailing off and cracking up. “We don’t need to talk about this,” she concluded.

“We’re gonna do it right here,” Cranston said. “Graham’s gonna come out.”

“I wanna invite everyone that means something to me, and that includes a lot of people I’ve worked with,” Seehorn added, mentioning the creator of both Breaking Bad and Pluribus, Vince Gilligan. “Mostly just Vince Gilligan is the problem,” she joked. “I’m just waiting on his schedule, is all that I’m waiting on.”

Graham Larson and Rhea Seehorn have been together for 13 years. MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Seehorn explained more about her relationship in 2022, during an episode of the podcast Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, telling the host that Larson “was a film producer at the time” of his first wedding. “He was married on the Isle of Capri,” she said then. “Now he’s a successful realtor at Sotheby’s. So they had this massive party affair, and he loved it, but has no desire to do that all over again.”

Larson shares two sons with his ex-wife. Seehorn added, “But I have not been married, so he’s willing to do whatever I want. He’d do justice of the peace as long as we could bring their boys, and now my boys, with us—then he’d be fine. I don’t want a giant wedding, but I don’t want to just do justice of the peace either.”

Four years later, as the Emmy nominee told Cranston, she remains undecided.