Cameron Diaz, 53, Welcomes Third Baby in Surprise Announcement

Cameron Diaz, 53, and husband Benji Madden, 47, have welcomed their third child, revealing the news in a surprise Instagram post.

Madden, the Good Charlotte guitarist, shared the announcement Monday, confirming the couple’s growing family.

The pair, married since 2015, are already parents to daughter Raddix, born via surrogate in 2019—reportedly after years of fertility treatment. They also have son Cardinal, born in March 2024.

The couple’s newest addition is a baby boy named Nautas Madden, the Good Charlotte guitarist revealed in his post.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz. Donato Sardella/Getty

Madden wrote: “Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!

“We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!! having a blast. Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family.”

Madden did not share a picture of the newborn, but the post featured an image of a ship alongside the meaning of the baby’s name, which read: “Sailor, navigator, voyager. One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.”

The unexpected news comes as Diaz returns to the public eye after stepping away from acting for nearly a decade. She is set to appear alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming dark comedy Outcome, marking a high-profile comeback following her extended Hollywood hiatus.

Speaking about her decision to step back and focus on family life, Diaz told Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit: “It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life and I just really didn’t care about anything else.”

She added: “Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have.”

Reflecting on her priorities, she said: “I think it really comes to, ‘What are you passionate about?’ For me, it was to build my family.”

The Charlie’s Angels star has gushed about being a mom.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

Diaz has starred in films including The Holiday, There’s Something About Mary and Gangs of New York, while Madden founded rock band Good Charlotte with his twin brother Joel Madden, who is the band’s lead vocalist, alongside longtime members Paul Thomas and Billy Martin.