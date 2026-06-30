Supermodel Makes Shock Confession About Johnny Depp’s Ex

Supermodel Cara Delevingne has revealed that she dated Amber Heard during the actress’s divorce from Johnny Depp.

Delevingne opened up about rumors about her and Heard in an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast. The British journalist asked Delevigne about claims that Depp was reportedly “driven crazy by the idea that Amber might be sleeping with you.”

“Am I meant to comment? It’s because we did a movie together, and it was called London Fields,” Delevingne responded. “He was also doing the movie. I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose.”

Cara Delevingne admitted that she and Amber Heard were involved. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Theroux pressed on, asking Delevingne, 33, to clarify whether she and Heard, 40, were actually romantically involved. Delevingne said that the pair “were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled. … But she was also entangled with other people.”

Thereoux said, “Well, with Elon,” referring to Heard’s relationship with trillionaire Elon Musk. “There you go,” Delevingne replied.

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne also appeared together in 2018's "Her Smell." Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

Delevingne and Heard starred together in 2018’s London Fields, in which Depp, 63, also made a cameo.

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 until their divorce in 2017. The two were then embroiled in a scandalous defamation case, which ended in 2022 with Depp winning $15 million in damages and Heard being awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's relationship, split and court case made headlines worldwide. Mike Marsland/Getty

Delevingne touched upon other subjects in her conversation with Theroux, including rumors about her sexuality. The model came out as lesbian in 2026, after previously identifying as pansexual. “I look back on it, it was super evident really young. I knew at 11 years old,” Delevingne explained. “I think when I started talking about it and being open about it, I felt like there was a lot to fight for still at that point in terms of shows about gay people and people to look up to for younger kids.”

She also opened up about her sobriety, revealing that she almost died from a drug overdose and knew she had to get clean after photographs of her returning from Burning Man went viral.

She said that she recognized the suffering she put her loved ones through. “You know what you’ve just put people you love through, and you see the pain in their face. The shame. It makes me want to cry, and it’s horrible,” she recalled. “It’s hard to forgive yourself for that. That was one of the most painful things that’s happened to me, so doing that to someone else is really rough.”

Delevingne continued to say, “If you stay sober for a year, you’ll never want to go back, and that’s true, for me personally, not everyone is so lucky. That was the last time.”