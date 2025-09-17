Cardi B Reveals She Is Pregnant With Baby No.4

Cardi B announced that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby during a pre-taped interview on CBS Mornings that aired Sept. 17.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B told Gayle King.

“I’m actually very—I’m excited. I’m happy,” she added. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) of the New England Patriots. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Although she wouldn’t announce her exact due date, the rapper shared that her baby will be born before she goes on tour in February.

Baby No. 4 will be the rapper’s first child with boyfriend Diggs, although she has three children with her ex-husband Offset: Kulture, 8, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1. Diggs also has a daughter from a previous relationship: Nova, 8.

“Everybody kept telling me I should have fun, and we had a little bit of too much fun,” Cardi B joked while looking down at her stomach and shaking it.

She also addressed the public speculation of her pregnancy that has circulated online.

“Can I just say it on my own time? Like I’m not hiding... You don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant. Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.”

She added that—at the time of the interviews recording—she hadn’t even told her parents yet, joking that she’s “very scared” of them, despite them liking Diggs.

Elsa/Getty Images

In the interview, Cardi B also opened up about her relationship with her New England Patriots boyfriend—whom she sparked dating rumors with in Oct. 2024.

“Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,” she said, adding that both her and Diggs are at the height of their respective careers, but she admires that they both keep pushing for more.

“We’re never like comfortable, we just wanna keep doing it.”

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Beyond careers, she explained that she feels physically and mentally safe around Diggs. She even detailed how she had a panic attack two weeks ago and Diggs was able to calm her down by making her feel “safe and very confident.”

After a contentious divorce with Offset, Cardi B said she was nervous to date again. But with Diggs, she said she feels like she’s 16 again and is getting used to being open and vulnerable.