It’s Carrie Coon’s time. And we’re just lucky to be living in it.

The breakout star of The White Lotus and critics’ favorite The Leftovers has a new HBO project.

Say this plot description in her insane, amazing TransAtlantic accent, and luxuriate in it: “Sometimes, love costs more than it’s worth, especially for the wealthy elite.”

HBO just dropped the Season 3 trailer for The Gilded Age, a historical drama series set in New York City during the 1880s that explores the complicated social dynamics and class conflicts that dominated the era.

This season appears to pick up in the aftermath of the so-called “Opera War,” marking the fall of the old-money elite and the rise of social climbers like the Russell family. Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George (Morgan Spector) embark on high-stakes ventures that could either secure their family’s place at the top or bankrupt them.

Meanwhile, the Brook household is undergoing a quiet upheaval as Ada (Cynthia Nixon) adjusts to her newfound role as the lady of the house. Peggy (Denée Benton), now pursuing a romance of her own, faces pushback from her lover’s disapproving family.

“When you set your mind on a thing, no one can stop you,” George tells Bertha in the trailer, just as she places a tiara on her head

“I take that as a compliment,” she responds.

As soon as the trailer dropped, Carrie Coon fans went wild, thrilled that they get to see their favorite actress from Season 3 of The White Lotus slay in another show.

carrie coon is the queen of HBO and she knows it! pic.twitter.com/a3PRzrBnGj — ariely ¨̮ (@sinadiemequiere) May 1, 2025

morgan spector is the biggest carrie coon fan! pic.twitter.com/kkM3Leu3Ou — ariely ¨̮ (@sinadiemequiere) May 1, 2025

Carrie Coon gave the monologue of the year in The White Lotus. It’s rare for a scene to go viral and the reason is because, “that is some insane level of acting.”

And, as the shrewdest HBO fans know, she’s been delivering the goods for a long time: If Carrie Coon wins an Emmy for White Lotus, we all know it’s an overdue one for The Leftovers. She has become the HBO Queen.

Just mention The Leftovers to someone who watched, and witness the eyes fill with tears.

If you're a fan of Laurie from THE WHITE LOTUS, you should check out Carrie Coon's other work in THE LEFTOVERS, FARGO, THE GILDED AGE, and even WHAT IF...? She's a televisual thaumaturge. pic.twitter.com/kCYOAof7FW — Jason Tan Liwag (@jaseybel) March 25, 2025

If you loved Carrie Coon and want more of her you should watch The Leftovers. Nora Durst is one of the best female characters in television and Carrie gives an unbelievable performance #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/6j9OknpizP — Zak 🌹 (@ZakRed567) April 7, 2025

carrie coon delivering iconic scenes in a HBO show that starts with the #TheLeftovers #TheGildedAge #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/Oia2PRWODj — ariely ¨̮ (@sinadiemequiere) April 7, 2025

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Julian Fellows, the show’s creator, spoke on the nuanced role that ambition will play this season.

“What I like to emphasize is that behind the ballrooms and the clothes and the carriages, these giant men with these enormous egos were doing things. They didn’t share our generation’s sentimental view. We like to spend about half of our day in tears for everyone having a terrible time. There is something about their braggadocio that I find rather appealing. It doesn’t mean I’m like them.”

The third season will hit the streaming platform on Jun. 22, giving fans enough Coon material to last the entire summer.

#HotCarrieSummer