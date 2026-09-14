A-Lister Claps Back at ‘Horrible’ Nepo Baby Allegations

Catherine Zeta-Jones is objecting to the term “nepo baby” as her children enter the industry.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the Chicago star slammed the widespread phrase used for second-generation actors who are aspiring to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

The Oscar-winning actress shares two children, son Dylan Michael Douglas, 26, and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 23, with her husband, Michael Douglas. Zeta-Jones, 56, and Douglas, 81, have had illustrious careers of their own, with multiple major accolades.

The star couple got married in 2000. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

But Zeta-Jones says their Hollywood careers and reputations shouldn’t shape their children’s.

“It’s hard for them to forge a way forward on their own,” Zeta-Jones said. “This horrific phrase ‘nepo baby’ is horrible because these kids didn’t ask to be born into this, they’re finding their own way in life.”

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their daughter Cary pose at the Cannes Film Festival. SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

“But they love it, and they’re good,” she continued. “Otherwise Michael and I would be the first to go, ‘You know what? Maybe law school looks really good.’”

Zeta-Jones added that Carys “wanted to be Amal Clooney for a while.”

“But you have to go with your dreams, your passion,” concluded the famous mother of two.

The Hollywood power couple’s son, Dylan, describes himself as “an actor, producer and media personality.” The Brown University graduate hosted a Gen-Z political program for SiriusXM.

Michael Douglas, his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their two children at the Harry Potter theme park in Orlando for Thanksgiving 2010. Universal/Splash News

“Despite growing up as the son of Academy Award-winning actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dylan has, to this point, chosen to work mainly behind the scenes in the political world,” an introductory statement for the show reads. “He’s now stepping in front of the microphone because he feels strongly that his generation needs to play a more active and integral role in shaping the future of the country.”

Dylan became embroiled in a spat with MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings during a live TV debate last November. The young commentator hit back at Jennings’s unfounded allegations that Douglas and Zeta-Jones were planning to boycott CNN after the debate.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son Dylan Michael Douglas pose at a premiere for the film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 6, 2023. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“I heard so many nasty things about the guy before going on the show, but in person found him to be very pleasant,” said Dylan. “The fact that almost a month later, he’s attacking me on who my parents are, rather than the difference we may have politically, is disappointing.”

Carys, who also graduated from Brown, frequently attends red-carpet events with her famous parents. She studied Film and International Relations and made her professional stage debut in 2025 in a production of The Seagull.