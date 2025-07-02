Charlize Theron Raves About ‘F***ing Amazing’ Sexual Encounter With 26-Year-Old

Actress Charlize Theron, 49, said she recently had a “f---ing amazing” sexual encounter with a 26-year-old and the experience has given her a new lease on life.

During the Wednesday episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, Theron said she has probably had “three one night stands in my entire life.”

She added, “But I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old and it was really f***ing amazing, and I’ve never done that. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is great okay.’”

Theron got candid on her dating life in a recent episode of “Call Her Daddy.” Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Theron credits her eye-opening experience to a “freedom” she has found “in my forties.”

The Oscar-winning actress, who famously has been one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes for years, also shared her unfiltered thoughts on dating apps and casual sex—advocating for the latter rather than the former.

Alex Cooper and Charlize Theron on Call Her Daddy. Youtube

“It’s a f***ing clown show,” the Mad Max star said of online dating. “I’m sorry guys, but please, like, no.”

Listing her dating app turnoffs, Theron said, “No Burning Man photos. No photos of you with other women. I don’t want you shooting a f***ing selfie in your closet of your hand in a jean pocket.”

Theron (L) was formerly in a highly publicized relationship with actor Sean Penn (R) between 2013 and 2015. Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

Theron also listed dating her fellow industry peers as another turnoff, describing it as not a “smart thing.”

“I don’t think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing,” said Theron, who has been romantically linked to actors like Sean Penn, Stuart Townsend, and Craig Bierko in the past. “I’m not saying it’s impossible. I’m not saying that it’s not binary. I just think that in general it’s not a good thing for me.”

Although she’s not necessarily looking for marriage at the moment, Theron said she is happy where she is.

“I’m not missing a relationship,” Theron confessed. “I’m not missing the partnership that I think people think you miss when you’re me.”