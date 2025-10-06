Charlize Theron Snubs Former On-Screen Flame Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion Week

Charlize Theron appears to have snubbed fellow Hollywood star Johnny Depp during a high-profile bash for Paris Fashion Week, where the French First Lady was also in attendance.

A video of the exchange, uploaded to Instagram, shows the Oscar winner greeting Brigitte Macron, along with fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault, while attending Dior’s showcase of its Spring/Summer 2026 collection on Monday.

In the clip, the Mad Max: Fury Road star approaches Macron and Arnault, leaning in to kiss both on both cheeks as Depp steps into view behind them. Theron then turns and walks abruptly off without so much as a wave of acknowledgement in Depp’s direction.

The exchange, or lack thereof, is made all the more awkward by the fact that Theron and Depp haven’t just worked together, but starred as husband and wife in Ran Ravich’s critically panned 1999 sci-fi thriller, The Astronaut’s Wife.

In that movie, which holds an abysmal 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Depp played a NASA scientist who returns from space with a disturbing change in behavior. Theron plays his wife, an elementary school teacher who becomes increasingly suspicious of her husband.

It's not clear if Theron saw Depp behind his trademark fedora and shades. JB Lacroix

Sources have since told both Page Six and TMZ the apparent snub is “a nothing story” given things were “super hectic at the event,” suggesting Theron may not have even noticed her former co-star, even though he was standing directly in front of her, albeit partly concealed behind a wide-brim hat and dark sunglasses.

That said, it’s not exactly as if Theron would have been surprised to see Depp at the event. The South African actress is the star of Dior’s advertisements for its J’Adore fragrance, while Depp is the frontman for the fashion brand’s Sauvage cologne.